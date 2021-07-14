Finally: Diamond buys his dream car 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan (Video)

The car was delivered to Chibu Dangote’s residence “White House” in Benzi Beach Dar es Salaam on Wednesday and Platnumz was there with his family to receive the car. He landed in Tanzania on Tuesday, from US where he has been staying for weeks after attending the BET Awards Gala.

Over the years, the Jeje hit-maker has been confessing that Rolls Royce is his favorite car and true to his words, he has acquired one.

“This is how Swahili Nation do, Platnumz I’m out here…I’m driving a 2 Billion plus car (Tanzanian shilling) go google the price of this car” said Diamond Platnumz while cruising in the new Rolls Royce.

With the new 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Platnumz is now the undisputed King of “Soft Life” and his parking lot is full of cars worth millions of shillings.

Currently, Platnumz boost some of the most expensive rides in East Africa and even in Africa, as far as musicians are concerned.

Diamond Platnumz buys his dream car 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Pulse Live Kenya

Cadillac Escalade

Away from the 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Diamond also owns two Cadillac Escalade; Cadillac Escalade Black Edition (2020) and the Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition (2015), cars whose interior befits that of a private jet.

Before the Rolls Royce, the Cadillac Escalade 2020 was the most expensive car owned by the star. Its estimated to cost over Sh40 Million. Most Cadillac’s are bulletproof and there interior befits that of a private Jet.

Diamond Platnumz Buys Brand New Cadillac Escalade 2020 (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

Currently, Diamond owns 7 expensive cars;

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan The Cadillac Escalade Black Edition The Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition Toyota Landcruiser V-8 BMW X6 Toyota Landcruiser TX Toyota Landcruiser V-8