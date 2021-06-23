Diamond Platnumz buys brand new Cadillac Escalade 2020 (Video)

The new Cadillac Escalade Black Edition 2020 was delivered to his home in Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam.

The Cadillac Escalade 2020 is said to be the most expensive car owned by the star. Its estimated to cost over Sh35 Million. Most Cadillac’s are bulletproof and there interior befits that of a private Jet.

The 2020 Cadillac Escalade boast two front headrests, two rear headrests, LED headlamp, auto delay off headlamps, blind-spot and lane-departure warnings accident-avoidance system, child seat anchors and daytime running light.

The car also has dual front side-mounted airbags, dusk sensing headlamps, engine immobilizer, front rear and third-row head airbags, post-collision safety system, pre-collision safety system, remote anti-theft alarm system among many other interesting features.

This is the second Cadillac Escalade to be acquired by Chibu Dangote and his finance Manager Don Fumbwe reports that another Rolls Royce is on transit.

Features of the Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition

The Jeje Hit-maker has acquired the new car barely a month after he bought the Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition. The Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition is worth US$350,000, working all the way up to US$500,000.

The Sky Captain, is a lavish Cadillac Escalade that has an interior befitting of a private jet.

It has massaging leather seats, gold-plated tray tables, and a 48-inch TV that can be electronically raised and lowered.

Buyers who opt for upgrades like bulletproofing may pay up to $500,000 for their Lexani-customized Caddy.

They have Horizontally adjustable walnut and gold trim tables

Built in Apple computer system and iPad Air 2.