Former Tahidi High Actress Veronicah Mwaura alias Miss Obija is mourning the sudden demise of her father who succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

In a Facebook post, a sad Miss Obija said that it’s hard to believe that her Dad is no more.

“I just want to hear your voice again. Daddy you had my back, you believed in me. My first love. Its hard. 'Mum' as you called me. I don't know how to mourn you, you didn't teach us that. Daddy Daddy..This is hard.. Mum will be well, you kept on asking about how's she is fearing ..We couldn't tell her when you left, She was fighting for her life too. Dad our friend ..this hurts. Mwaura's family are in deep pain” shared Veronicah Mwaura.

Former Tahidi High Actress Miss Obija loses her father

Reports indicate that Ms Mwaura’s mother is still admitted at Nairobi Women Hospital in Naivasha after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Results came out, My loved ones are covid positive. God take charge. Please wear masks” reads Miss Obija’s post on March 26.

This comes at a time the Ministry of Health has confirmed 14 more deaths, pushing the fatalities (Covid-19) to 2,167. At the same time 984 people have tested positive to the disease, and now positive cases in the Country stand at 135,042.