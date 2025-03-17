TECNO launches the new Camon 40 series MWC 2025

TECNO, a force in mobile innovation, reaffirmed its commitment to redefining the smartphone industry with groundbreaking AI capabilities, ultra-thin engineering, and futuristic designs at the MWC 2025 held in Barcelona Spain.

The global technology brand unveiled a slate of next-generation devices that seamlessly blend form, function, and intelligence, setting new benchmarks in the industry. TECNO has also doubled down on AI-powered photography and intelligent experiences, with the launch of the Camon 40 Series.

This latest addition to the Camon lineup introduces Universal Tone technology, a revolutionary advancement ensuring precise skin tone representation across diverse lighting conditions and coupled with next-gen AI enhancements, the Camon 40 Series makes professional-grade photography more accessible than ever.

Among the standout innovations was the TECNO Spark Slim, an ultra-thin concept smartphone that balances sleek aesthetics and powerful endurance.

Measuring just 5.75mm in thickness, the Spark Slim houses a 5200mAh battery, a feat that defies conventional engineering. This device signals TECNO’s vision for the next wave of ultra-slim smartphone design, proving that power and portability can coexist.

Also making waves was the TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate 2, a tri-fold smartphone that redefines the large-screen experience. First teased in 2024, TECNO’s physical prototype debuted for the first time at MWC Barcelona, giving attendees an up-close look at how foldable technology is evolving beyond the standard.

The triple-folding display transforms from a compact pocket-sized device into a tablet-sized powerhouse, offering unparalleled productivity and entertainment possibilities.

TECNO also introduced its Starry Optical Fiber technology, an innovation that combines ultra-fine optical fibers with mini-LED lighting embedded into the smartphone battery cover. This dynamic material creates a mesmerizing starry effect, elevating smartphone design to a whole new dimension.

Additionally, TECNO’s MegaBook S14 was launched as one of the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptops, designed for professionals who demand both portability and high performance. Combining a sleek, ultra-light form with top-tier processing power, the MegaBook S14 ensures seamless productivity, whether in the office or on the move.

Since 2023, TECNO has steadily disrupted the mobile landscape, introducing devices that challenge traditional limitations and democratize cutting-edge technology for users in emerging markets.

With its bold approach to AI, design, and connectivity, TECNO is reshaping the future of mobile technology—one breakthrough at a time.

Locally, TECNO Kenya has officially opened pre-orders for the highly anticipated Camon 40 Series, marking the arrival of next-generation smartphone photography and AI innovation.

“We have an amazing offer for customers who secure their device early as they will receive an exclusive TECNO Earbuds 3 gift and a KES2,000 cashback upon full purchase. The pre-order is available at TECNO Exclusive Stores, TECNO Branded Stores, Jumia, Masoko, and Safaricom Shops” said Brian Otieno, Retail Manager Tecno Kenya.

This offer presents a unique opportunity for tech enthusiasts and photography lovers to be among the first to experience the Camon 40 Series.

With a "Stop at Nothing philosophy," TECNO continues to bridge the gap between innovation and accessibility, allowing consumers to experience the future ahead of time.

For more details on TECNO’s latest innovations, visit the TECNO Official Website or follow TECNO on social media for live updates from MWC 2025.