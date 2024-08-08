Rapper Frasha loses his dad

Revered Kenyan rapper Frasha is mourning the loss of his father.

The 'Gentleman' hitmaker, who has kept much of his personal life private, announced the heartbreaking news on the evening of August 7th.

Frasha mourns his dad

Frasha took to Instagram to share his grief and pay tribute to his father. In an emotional post, he expressed his love and gratitude for the lessons and memories they shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

While Frasha did not share many details about his father's death, his message paints a picture of a loving and supportive parent.

"An Angel has gone back home. Dad, I will miss you. I love you and will forever cherish the lessons, the laughter, and all the blessings. Thanks, Dad, you outdid yourself. For now, rest in power. Till we meet again, it is well with my soul," he wrote.

Frasha's words of encouragement

In addition to his tribute, Frasha also shared a word of encouragement to anyone facing life struggles.

In his stories, he shared a message that offers support and hope to those going through tough times.

"Shout out to the person who is trusting God during some of the hardest times of their lives. To the person with wells of tears in their eyes, who is still pushing forward and still going. Shout out to that person who is running low on hope and stamina but knows God will make a way even when it feels like there is no way. You are seen, and you are loved," read the message.

Rapper Frasha Pulse Live Kenya

Fans and friends send condolences

Frasha’s announcement prompted an outpouring of support from his friends and fans. Many took to social media to send their condolences and prayers for him and his family.

The rapper, who has touched many lives through his music, is now receiving love and comfort from his community during this difficult time.

Here are the condolences from some celebrities

kalekyemumo My deepest condolences to you and your family. May his soul rest in perfect peace

nanaowiti Sorry for your loss Frash. May he rest in power

realsamk It is well, bro. He fought his fight. Now, he flies to eternal peace with the doves. RIP Papa

ruffestdjmoh Condolences To You and Your Family Bro…May you find peace in this difficult time…

guardianangelglobal Pole sana kaka

sellyamutabi My condolences

