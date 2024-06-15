Fred Omondi's Biography: Move from comedy to emceeing, company he owns & daughter

Fred carved out a unique path in comedy and club emceeing, distinct from his famous older brother, Eric Omondi.

From his early days in Nairobi's creative scene to becoming one of the country's most sought-after club emcees, Fred's journey was marked by innovation, resilience, and a deep familial bond.

This biography delves into Fred's life, exploring his family background, career milestones, and the legacy he leaves behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early life and family

Fredrick Odhiambo Omondi, known as Fred Omondi, was born and raised in Kisumu, Kenya. He was the youngest in a family led by his father, a senior police inspector.

Fred had three siblings: his older brothers, the late Joseph Omondi and Eric Omondi, and a sister, Irene, who is based in Germany. The family also included several step-siblings.

Tragedy and family struggles

The Omondi family faced significant hardships, especially with the loss of Joseph Omondi in 2018 due to drug-related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

This tragic event profoundly affected Fred and his remaining siblings, particularly strengthening the bond between Fred and Eric.

Edwin Sifuna responds after comedian Fred Omondi claimed Raila owes him Sh300K Pulse Live Kenya

Career beginnings and unique approach

After completing his education, Fred moved to Nairobi with a determination to establish himself in the creative industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike his brother Eric, who had already made a name in comedy, Fred sought to create his own identity.

He developed a unique comedic style that incorporated a creative rhyme pattern, which he showcased on the popular Kenyan comedy show, Churchill Show.

This distinctive approach helped him stand out and gain recognition in the industry.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Transition to club emceeing

Following his initial success in comedy, Fred transitioned to club emceeing, a move that proved highly successful.

He quickly became known as one of the biggest club emcees in Kenya, captivating audiences with his energetic and engaging performances.

His Instagram posts frequently highlighted his gigs, with his last performance taking place at Da Palace Lounge in Kisumu.

He had upcoming events scheduled in Meru on June 15-16,2024 which he was eagerly anticipating before his untimely demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fred also founded an entertainment company, Big Baba Entertainment which specialised in events.

Pulse Live Kenya

Support from Eric Omondi

Throughout his career, Fred was largely supported by his older brother Eric. Eric not only helped Fred navigate the entertainment landscape but also acted as a father figure, offering guidance and mentorship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their bond was evident in their collaborations and the mutual support they provided each other in various endeavours.

Pulse Live Kenya

Whenever Eric, who transitioned to activism, faced legal issues, Fred was always among the first responders to help bail him out.

Personal life

ADVERTISEMENT

In a revealing interview, Fred shared that he was the father to a daughter, although he was not married.

Despite his busy career, he maintained a close relationship with his daughter

Legacy and impact

Fred Omondi's innovative approach to comedy and his success as a club emcee showcased his talent and dedication to the entertainment industry.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT