ADVERTISEMENT
Fred Omondi's Biography: Move from comedy to emceeing, company he owns & daughter

Amos Robi

Fred started as a comedian before he moved to club emceeing with his name featured in many club gigs across the country

The late Fred Omondi
The late Fred Omondi

Fredrick Odhiambo Omondi, known to many as Fred Omondi, was a vibrant and influential figure in Kenya's entertainment industry.

Fred carved out a unique path in comedy and club emceeing, distinct from his famous older brother, Eric Omondi.

From his early days in Nairobi's creative scene to becoming one of the country's most sought-after club emcees, Fred's journey was marked by innovation, resilience, and a deep familial bond.

This biography delves into Fred's life, exploring his family background, career milestones, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Fredrick Odhiambo Omondi, known as Fred Omondi, was born and raised in Kisumu, Kenya. He was the youngest in a family led by his father, a senior police inspector.

Fred had three siblings: his older brothers, the late Joseph Omondi and Eric Omondi, and a sister, Irene, who is based in Germany. The family also included several step-siblings.

The Omondi family faced significant hardships, especially with the loss of Joseph Omondi in 2018 due to drug-related issues.

This tragic event profoundly affected Fred and his remaining siblings, particularly strengthening the bond between Fred and Eric.

The late comedian Fred Omondi
After completing his education, Fred moved to Nairobi with a determination to establish himself in the creative industry.

Unlike his brother Eric, who had already made a name in comedy, Fred sought to create his own identity.

He developed a unique comedic style that incorporated a creative rhyme pattern, which he showcased on the popular Kenyan comedy show, Churchill Show.

This distinctive approach helped him stand out and gain recognition in the industry.

The late Fred Omondi
Following his initial success in comedy, Fred transitioned to club emceeing, a move that proved highly successful.

He quickly became known as one of the biggest club emcees in Kenya, captivating audiences with his energetic and engaging performances.

His Instagram posts frequently highlighted his gigs, with his last performance taking place at Da Palace Lounge in Kisumu.

He had upcoming events scheduled in Meru on June 15-16,2024 which he was eagerly anticipating before his untimely demise.

Fred also founded an entertainment company, Big Baba Entertainment which specialised in events.

The late Fred Omondi and his brother Eric
Throughout his career, Fred was largely supported by his older brother Eric. Eric not only helped Fred navigate the entertainment landscape but also acted as a father figure, offering guidance and mentorship.

Their bond was evident in their collaborations and the mutual support they provided each other in various endeavours.

The late Fred Omondi
Whenever Eric, who transitioned to activism, faced legal issues, Fred was always among the first responders to help bail him out.

In a revealing interview, Fred shared that he was the father to a daughter, although he was not married.

Despite his busy career, he maintained a close relationship with his daughter

Fred Omondi's innovative approach to comedy and his success as a club emcee showcased his talent and dedication to the entertainment industry.

The late Fred Omondi
His untimely death was a significant loss to the industry and to those who knew and loved him.

