From CBD nail technician to turntable maestro, the journey of DJ Festa

Amos Robi

DJ Festa whos name has gained popularity besides deejaying is also a graphic designer

Peter Tinkoi Karbolo, popularly known as DJ Festa, is a familiar name in the world of deejaying, having carved a niche for himself in the industry.

Festa's ascent has been nothing short of remarkable, evolving from modest beginnings to becoming a top DJ under the esteemed Kym Nickdee Entertainment.

Born and raised in Narok, a region predominantly known for cattle rearing, Festa pursued his primary and secondary education in his hometown before relocating to Nairobi for higher studies. Unfortunately, financial constraints disrupted his academic pursuits.

Facing this challenge, Festa sought guidance from his aunt, Esther Silantoi, who suggested exploring the field of nail technology for survival, inspired by encounters with technicians of his age.

"I was confused after that, so I spoke to my aunt Esther Silantoi. Fortunately, when she went to town, someone called her to make her nails somewhere at the bus station.

"So she saw an opportunity for me, spoke to them to train me, and I was introduced to the guys," Festa said in a past interview on Switch TV.

Under the guidance of skilled technicians, Festa immersed himself in the craft, despite his lingering ambition to return to school.

Before discontinuing his education, Festa had already developed an interest in deejaying, experimenting with basic software to create mixes.

Encouraged by positive feedback, he pursued formal training, enrolling at the Red Berry DJ Academy to become a professional DJ.

Balancing nail art, deejaying classes, and club gigs demanded patience, according to Festa and deejaying did not pay immediately.

"Deejaying requires a lot of patience. It was not automatic that after I joined the deejaying school, I had to quit doing nails because from the few gigs I had, I was not yet getting paid; I was just gaining experience," he explained.

In 2020, Festa made the pivotal decision to fully commit to deejaying, relinquishing his involvement in nail art.

The gamble paid off, as he secured a position with NickDee Entertainment later that same year, a move that significantly contributed to his professional growth.

