Gospel singer Ruth Matete is appealing for financial help as she marks 1st wedding anniversary minus her husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye who passed on in April this year.

Taking to social media, Ms Matete jot down a beautiful message to her daughter Reyna Toluwa while reminiscing on the day she walked down the aisle with her late Hubby.

“…I declare today, that your feet are beautiful. Not just because they look like your father's,😍 but also because they will bring good news as the word of God declares.

A day like this a year ago,your late father and I walked down the isle. Yes, we did😊😥

Promised to be together till death do us part. But death came earlier than we expected. 😭😭 I miss him so much. But am blessed to have you as a gift that he left me with. I don't even understand how I've come this far. It can only be God” reads part of Ruth Matete’s post.

Singer Ruth Matete and her late hubby BelovedJohn Apewajoye

In her message, the Former Tusker Project Fame Winner, appealed for help to be able to provide for her baby fully, basing on the fact that she had a trouble pregnancy, that hasn’t allowed her to resume work.

“Friends, our till number remains the same, in case you wish to support us. 5495849. Whatever you can, will go a mighty long way as am still not able to work” shared Ms Matete.

She delivered baby Toluwa on October 19th 2020 at a time her due date had been estimated to be in mid or end of November.

Gospel singer Ruth Matete

Battling Pre-eclampsia

On November 4th, she disclosed that during her pregnancy she was battling Pre-eclampsia, a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure in expectant women.

The condition usually begins at 20 weeks and can lead to serious or even fatal complications for both the mother and the baby.

Ruth Matete' Post

"Reyna Toluwa my princess.😍😍My love.

Am not a poet, but the words I write here, are from my heart.

I pray for you on this special day.

That you will grow to serve the Lord.

You will spread the good news of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

As the Bible says;

"And how can anyone preach unless they are sent? As it is written: “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!”

Today may not be such an easy day for mummy. But I promise you, I'll be fine. 😊

I have seen God to be the father to the fatherless and husband to the widow as He has promised in His word. Today won't be an exception. I know He will help us even today.😊

