Gospel singer Ruth Matete is the newest celebrity Mum in town after welcoming a bouncing baby girl named Toluwa into her family.

Reports indicate that Ms Matete, gave birth early this week after going into labour way before her due date. She delivered the baby through Cesarean Section (CS).

On Friday, Ms Matete has penned down a message of appreciation to all her fans and friends who had reached out to her with congratulatory messages.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Matete said that she is grateful for the kind and warm regards from all her fans.

“I have not ignored your kind and warm messages of congratulations. Thank you so much , Glory to God. Mimi ni wenyu, Mchungaji Ruth Matete, ukipenda Mama Toluwa, Ukipenda Mama Big belle” wrote Ms Matete.

Ms Matete went public with her pregnancy back in September this year, when she took to social media and shared exquisite photos of her baby bump.

“You are pregnant and you are powerful. You are bold and you are beautiful. Go forward in your boldness, in your beauty and in your contentedness. Trust your body to birth and know that the collective power of women worldwide will be with you.” — Unknown” reads Ruth Matete’s caption.

Matete’s Husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye died at a time the songstress had already conceived months into their wedding. She lost her husband in April 2020, following a domestic home accident that left him with burn injuries that he later succumbed to.

In November last year, the singer got married to the love of her life, John Apewajoye (now the late) in a colorful ceremony that was attended by close friends and family.