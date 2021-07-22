Harmonize earns response from Ex-Wife Sarah after public apology (Screenshot)

Taking to her Insta-stories, the Italian beauty noted that it's always important for one to apologize whenever he realizes he has done a mistake.

“It’s important to apologize after a big mistake” said Sarah.

However, the short and precise response left many with questions on whether she had agreed to forgive Konde Boy or not.

On Tuesday (Night), the Konde Music Worldwide CEO humbled himself and apologized to his ex-wife Sarah Michelotti, acknowledging that siring a baby out of wedlock is what ended their marriage.

The singer said that he was sorry to the woman (Sarah) who gave him 4 years of her life, as he owned up to his shortcomings "Tulipitia Mengi Ila itoshe Kusema Nilizingua Sanaa”.

Adding that he could have been a fool to keep on hiding and denying his own blood (daughter Zuuh Konde).

Sorry

“SORRY & SORRY & SORRY 😔😔 I'm sorry is the only Word I can use to the one of Beautiful Woman 👩 Alienipatia Miaka (4) Ya maisha Yake Nami Nikampatia (4) Yangu Tulipitia Mengi Ila itoshe Kusema Nilizingua Sanaa ..!!! Mpaka Mungu Alipoamua Kuniletea Mtoto Wangu wa Kwanza @zuuh_konde Na Ndo Ikawa Mwisho Wa Safari Yetu Ya Pamoja Yeesss KUTELEZA KUNATOKEA Naa Muungwana Huomba Radhi 🙏 ila Ningeonekana Mjinga Zaidi Ningeendelea Kumficha Mtoto Wangu .....!!! LOVE & RESPECT 👸 AND THIS ONE IS FOR YOU ...!!! IN MY NEXT ALBUM ...!!! MY PEOPLE RUN IT UP LINK ON MY BIO @ceekvr” wrote Harmonize.

The Attitude maker humbled himself at a time he was performing a song dedicated at Sarah. The song will be in his next studio Album.

Dumped by Sarah

Sarah ended her affair with Harmonize back in December 2020, after it emerged that he cheated on her and even sired a child out of wedlock.

A frustrated and disappointed Sarah revealed that she has been through a lot with Harmonize but she has decided to end the relationship and walk out of their wedding that is barely two years.