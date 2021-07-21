Harmonize eats a humble pie, begs ex-wife Sarah for forgiveness

Konde Boy said that he is sorry to the woman (Sarah) who gave him 4 years of her life, as he owned up to his shortcomings "Tulipitia Mengi Ila itoshe Kusema Nilizingua Sanaa”.

The singer added that he would have been a fool to keep on hiding and denying his own blood (daughter Zuuh Konde).

Harmonize dumped by his wife Sarah Pulse Live Kenya

Sorry

“SORRY & SORRY & SORRY 😔😔 I'm sorry is the only Word I can use to the one of Beautiful Woman 👩 Alienipatia Miaka (4) Ya maisha Yake Nami Nikampatia (4) Yangu Tulipitia Mengi Ila itoshe Kusema Nilizingua Sanaa ..!!! Mpaka Mungu Alipoamua Kuniletea Mtoto Wangu wa Kwanza @zuuh_konde Na Ndo Ikawa Mwisho Wa Safari Yetu Ya Pamoja Yeesss KUTELEZA KUNATOKEA Naa Muungwana Huomba Radhi 🙏 ila Ningeonekana Mjinga Zaidi Ningeendelea Kumficha Mtoto Wangu .....!!! LOVE & RESPECT 👸 AND THIS ONE IS FOR YOU ...!!! IN MY NEXT ALBUM ...!!! MY PEOPLE RUN IT UP LINK ON MY BIO @ceekvr” wrote Harmonize.

The Attitude maker humbled himself at a time he was performing a song dedicated at Sarah. The song will be in his next studio Album.

The Main Reason

In February 2021, Harmonize said being in a long distance relationship with his then wife led him to cheating and siring a child out of wedlock, an act that prompted Sarah to dump him.

"Sarah sio kama nilikuwa simpendi, yeye alisafiri akakaa kama miezi mitatu kwa sababu alikuwa na matatizo ya kifamilia kwao, kwa hiyo nikajikuta nime-date na mwanamke mwingine kutokana na ile love distance"

"Yule mwanamke akapata ujauzito na tukasema iwe siri na nilikuwa nahudumia kila kitu, sasa nikasema nitakaa hivi mpaka lini, nikamfuata mke wangu 'Sarah' kumueleza matatizo yaliyotokea kibinaadam lakini ilikuwa mtihani kwake, so tukaishia hapo," explained Harmonize.

Harmonize dumped by his wife Sarah Pulse Live Kenya

Dumped by Sarah

Sarah ended her affair with Harmonize back in December 2020, after it emerged that he cheated on her and even sired a child out of wedlock.

A frustrated and disappointed Sarah revealed that she has been through a lot with Harmonize but she has decided to end the relationship and walk out of their wedding that is barely two years.

Michelotti pointed out that her hubby was a liar who doesn’t appreciate people who help him.

New Twist

Sarah Michelotti Pulse Live Kenya

In March, the divorce between Harmonize and his Italian Wife Sarah Michelotti took a new twist after she moved to court demanding an equal share of all the properties they made as a couple.

Sarah disclosed that she is in the final stages of her divorce with Konde Boy and one of her demands is to have a share of the wealth they created together.

“I decided to leave because Harmonize changed a lot last year starting in March. He used to leave me alone at home and at night he sleeps outside without telling me. He started to disrespect me and the situation became very bad. So I went back to Italy in July 2020 during Corona. I stayed in Italy for two months but he never asked me to come back" said Sarah in part.

New Bae

Sarah Michelotti with her new Boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

In April 2021, Michelotti was spotted getting cozy with her alleged new Mzungu Boyfriend, months after dumping Harmonize.