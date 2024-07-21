Ajib Gathoni's fear of relocating to Nairobi turned into a success story

Relocating to a new city or country can present numerous social and economic challenges.

For many, the tasks of securing a new job and making new friends can be daunting.

However, for influencer Ajib Gathoni, moving from Mombasa to Nairobi turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

A new beginning

Ajib Gathoni has become a sought-after influencer in Nairobi, earning acclaim and winning awards.

Reflecting on her journey, she acknowledges that the move to the bustling capital was transformative for her career.

“Me coming to Nairobi was my biggest blessing. I hated Nairobi, God knows. Like, I didn't understand Nairobi. I am born and raised in Mombasa. Mombasa mambo ni taratibu but I am also chap chap,” Gathoni shared.

Adapting to a fast-paced city

Despite her success, Gathoni is candid about the demanding nature of the city.

“If I am in a place that's calm, I will be calm. So I also came here and I saw how people are working. My guy, I had to work. No one is coming to spoon-feed anyone and I love that a lot about this place,” she noted.

This hardworking spirit has propelled her to the forefront of the influencer industry, where she continues to thrive.

Building a new network

Gathoni's rise in Nairobi wasn't just about professional success; it also involved building a new social network.

Making new friends in a big city like Nairobi can be tricky, but it's crucial. Surrounding yourself with supportive people makes all the difference, she emphasised. Her journey underscores the importance of resilience and adaptability in the face of change.

A proud journey

“I am so proud of my journey and I believe I am still going far,” Gathoni concluded. Her story is a testament to the potential that lies in embracing new challenges.