Ajib Gathoni's fear of relocating to Nairobi turned into a success story

Amos Robi

For Gathoni, the move to Nairobi was not just about finding a new place to live; it was about discovering a new path to success

  • Gathoni's move to Nairobi led to a transformative career as an influencer
  • She found success and acclaim in the bustling capital city
  • Gathoni emphasizes the demanding nature of Nairobi but appreciates the hardworking spirit it fosters

Relocating to a new city or country can present numerous social and economic challenges.

For many, the tasks of securing a new job and making new friends can be daunting.

However, for influencer Ajib Gathoni, moving from Mombasa to Nairobi turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Ajib Gathoni has become a sought-after influencer in Nairobi, earning acclaim and winning awards.

Reflecting on her journey, she acknowledges that the move to the bustling capital was transformative for her career.

“Me coming to Nairobi was my biggest blessing. I hated Nairobi, God knows. Like, I didn't understand Nairobi. I am born and raised in Mombasa. Mombasa mambo ni taratibu but I am also chap chap,” Gathoni shared.

Despite her success, Gathoni is candid about the demanding nature of the city.

“If I am in a place that's calm, I will be calm. So I also came here and I saw how people are working. My guy, I had to work. No one is coming to spoon-feed anyone and I love that a lot about this place,” she noted.

This hardworking spirit has propelled her to the forefront of the influencer industry, where she continues to thrive.

Gathoni's rise in Nairobi wasn't just about professional success; it also involved building a new social network.

Making new friends in a big city like Nairobi can be tricky, but it's crucial. Surrounding yourself with supportive people makes all the difference, she emphasised. Her journey underscores the importance of resilience and adaptability in the face of change.

“I am so proud of my journey and I believe I am still going far,” Gathoni concluded. Her story is a testament to the potential that lies in embracing new challenges.

Gathoni advises those facing similar relocations to remain resilient and open to new experiences.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

