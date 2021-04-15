Former Harambee Stars Striker Dennis Oliech has for the first time revealed how costly the treatment of his late mother Mary Auma Oliech and brother Kevin Opiyo Oliech was.

In an Interview with Mozzart Sports, Oliech disclosed that he used up to Sh124 million on their treatment (mother and brother), after they were diagnosed with Cancer that they later succumbed to.

The footballer made the revelation why responding to a question on why he sold a number of his properties and the regrets he has in life.

“I have regrets, yes, but I was doing this to treat my mother and brother (Kevin). My mother’s hospital bill came to around KSh40 million and we had to pay around Ksh84 million for Kevin’s (Oliech) bill, you cannot hold on to an asset and your relatives are ill and need your help.

The problem was maybe we did not appeal to the public to help us cushion the financial burdens” said Dennis Oliech.

Kevin Oliech succumbed to cancer back in August 2020, while undergoing treatment in Germany. During his career, Kevin played for various clubs as a striker including Mathare United, Tusker FC, Ushuru FC, Thika United, Gor Mahia and Nairobi City Stars.

On the other hand, Oliech lost his mother Mary Auma popularly known as Mama Oliech in July 2018 after a long battle with Cancer.

Asked on whether he regrets not accepting the Sh890 Million offer to change his Citizenship from Kenyan to Qatari in 2004, he says;

“I would say I am 50-50 because right now if I’m offered that amount I will take it but it’s too late. The way I know Arab countries it was probably a wise decision then - you can have the money but will not enjoy peace. There are people in Kenya working there and they are not having an easy time, if it was a European country of course I would have changed my nationality”.

Oliech also mentioned that the biggest blunder he made in his football career, was moving from Europe to Dubai.

“I would advise most of the players to go to Europe because it is the best footballing destination, you should only go to Asia when you are about to retire from the game”.

Advice to young players; “My advice to them is don’t be like Oliech, be more than Oliech that is why I am saying we need more professional football academies in Kenya to nurture these kids.

Most of the academies now ask for high fees and that is why I am saying the Federation needs to set up these structures which will in turn, ideally feed the Under 14, Under 17 and Under 20 junior National teams. This will set us up for success."

