Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau

Speculation about Jackie Matubia's alleged pregnancy with her co-actor Peter Kamau, known for his role as Joshua Mufasa in 'Salem', emerged following a series of wedding pictures she posted.

In her Monday Instagram post, Jackie Matubia vehemently denied the claims of expecting her third child and expressed her disappointment with people making assumptions without certainty.

The mother of two emphasised that she is not expecting any children soon and urged people to refrain from making assumptions about matters they are not certain of.

Jackie Matubia addressed a bitter fan who commented on her post insinuating that she might be expecting her third child without a father.

She expressed her disregard for such comments, stating that she is unfazed by public opinion. However, she urged people to be considerate and think before making hurtful remarks.

“Normally I don’t do this, but I felt the need to address it… so some people had the nerve to come and comment on my post of the wedding gown ‘that I wore and captioned ZAHRA MUFASA, yet mtu atakuja and tell me ati ‘Baby number 3 loading’. Something you will never wear in real life. Ako karibu kutuletea baby number 3 bila baba," Jackie Matubia wrote.

Jackie Matubia's experience and perspective on marriage

The actress candidly shared her perspective on marriage, drawing from her personal experiences of two failed marriages.

She emphasised that marriage is not everything and likened it to college and university certificates, which she believes hold little value.

"Wedding gown kuvaa been there done that pamoja na marriage certificate! news flash kama tu hizo certificate zenyu za college na university, haisaidii... Wengine Wetu marriage is not everything. Mtu kama mimi nimekua na 2 failed ones, you think it is what I want to get into at the moment? We are on another level," she wrote.

With the challenges in her previous marriages, Jackie remains resilient and uninterested in pursuing another marriage at the moment.

"Honestly, sijali, but kitu moja nataka tufanye ni tutumie akili zetu kidogo, honestly, I fought so many battles that such words are nothing to me. Ata nikue na watoto ten ni wangu. Hakuna mtu naombanga anisaidie kulea watoto wangu ata baba zao alright!” she wrote.

