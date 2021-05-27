Jacob "Ghost" Mulee Jets back weeks after surgery in India

Mulee was diagnosed with a condition called obstructive sleep apnea that causes intense snoring and depletes oxygen from the body.

In an update, Mulee shared his photo while at the Radio Jambo studios, an affirmation that he had reported back to work after the India trip.

“The deer is back in the woods. I thank God am back doing what l love!” announced Ghost Mulee.

His co-host Gidi Gidi also took to social media to welcome him back.

“Tunamkaribisha Patel Ghost Mandevu Shah, welcome back from India my brother #GidiNaGhostAsubuhi” shared Gidi Gidi.

The Radio Jambo host traveled to India with a mission to donate a kidney to his ailing brother, but later on the plan was shelved after the doctor advised otherwise.

Jacob Mulee Pulse Live Kenya

Doctors in India said that his brothers, illness could be addressed without him undergoing a kidneys transplant. The changes promoted Mulee to do a fully body checkup and that's when he was diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea.

After treatment, he was left stranded in India after the government banned all passenger flights from the Southern Asia country over increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.