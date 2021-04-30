Radio Jambo’s Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mule & his brother reportedly stranded in India

Reports of Mule being stranded in India come days after he donated a kidney to his brother. The two have been recuperating in India after undergoing surgery.

"All is well…I went through a procedure here and it was very successful. My brother is also feeling better. We are recuperating." Mule told Nation a few days ago.

On April 28, 2021, the Government through CS Mutahi Kagwe suspended all flights from India to Kenya for the next 14 days, effective May 1st.

Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mule and his Brother Pulse Live Kenya

The move was made following the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Southern Asia country.

According to the Health Cabinet Secretary, any passengers arriving in Kenya will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The CS called on Kenyans seeking treatment in India to seek other alternatives, because of the Covid-19 situation in India.

Kagwe issued a 72 hours timeline to Kenyans travelling back from India to do so.