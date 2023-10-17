The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jada Pinkett's Biography: Age, acting career, relationship with Tupac & hubby Will Smith

Lynet Okumu

Jada Pinkett Smith forged a friendship with the late rap artist Tupac Shakur while they were still in school. Smith admitted in 2020 that he was jealous of their relationship, but Jada Pinkett says Tupac is her soulmate,

Jada Pinkett Smith will be releasing a memoir in October.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jada Pinkett Smith, a renowned actress, and talk show host, has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and her viewers.

Her journey from a Baltimore teenager with a passion for dance and theater to a Hollywood star has been characterized by a multitude of memorable roles and candid revelations about her life.

According to Biography, Jada Koren Pinkett was born on September 18, 1971, in Baltimore, Maryland. Raised by her grandmother, she attended the Baltimore School of the Arts, where she majored in dance and theater.

Jada Pinkett Smith

READ: Jada Pinkett Smith says Tupac is her soulmate, but they never got together

It was during her time at this school that she forged a friendship with the late rap artist Tupac Shakur.

Tupac Shakur wrote poems about Jada Pinkett, and she later appeared in his music video for 'Strictly 4 My Niggaz.'

Their connection was not just one of friendship but also one of artistic collaboration, leaving a lasting impact on her life.

Jada Pinkett's acting career began in 1990 with a guest appearance on the sitcom 'True Colors.'

She went on to appear in other television shows like 'Doogie Howser,' 'M.D.' and '21 Jump Street.'

Jada Pinkett Smith

Her first recurring role came in the form of Lena James, a sassy college student in the NBC comedy 'A Different World,' which led to her breakthrough in the world of television.

Her venture into movies began with the role of Ronnie, a young single mother, in 'Menace II Society' (1993). This marked the commencement of her journey into the world of cinema.

The mid-1990s saw Jada Pinkett earn acclaim for her roles in films like the action comedy 'A Low Down Dirty Shame' and 'Set It Off.' She also made her directorial debut, helming music videos and displaying her creative versatility.

Jada Pinkett Smith

READ: Jada Pinkett-Smith reveals Chris Rock previously asked her on a date

In 1996, her portrayal of Eddie Murphy's love interest in 'The Nutty Professor' contributed to the comedy's global success, earning $274 million worldwide.

She continued to deliver strong performances in movies like 'Set It Off,' 'Scream 2,' 'Return to Paradise,' 'Woo,' and 'Bamboozled,' directed by Spike Lee.

In May 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith, along with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, initiated the talk show 'Red Table Talk' on the Facebook Watch streaming service.

This show aimed to delve into issues that impacted her family, providing a platform for candid conversations and diverse generational viewpoints.

Jada Pinkett Smith

The show garnered recognition and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Informative. It was canceled in April 2023 after five seasons.

Jada Pinkett Smith's personal life is closely intertwined with her marriage to actor Will Smith, which began on New Year's Eve in 1997.

They met on the set of Smith's television series 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.' Together, they have two children, Jaden Smith (born in 1998) and Willow (born in October 2000).

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith in November 2022.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith in November 2022.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

READ: Will Smith and I have been separated for 7 years - Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is also a stepmother to Trey, Will Smith's son from a previous marriage.

In 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith publicly revealed her diagnosis of alopecia areata, a condition leading to hair loss.

She shared her emotional journey, recounting a moment when she found clumps of hair in her hands, causing her to fear that she might be going bald. This experience led to her decision to cut her hair and continue doing so.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, who wed in 1997, quietly separated in 2016.Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, who wed in 1997, quietly separated in 2016.Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In October 2023, Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed in an interview with NBC's Hoda Kotb that she and Will Smith had been living separately for years.

This revelation is a central theme in her upcoming memoir, 'Worthy.'

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
