ADVERTISEMENT
Jalang’o rehires employee who stole his money in 2022

Fabian Simiyu

Jalang'o backtracks on his decision to rehire ex-employee who stole from him.

Jalango's employees Eli Omundu Khumundu (right) and Morrison Litiema
Jalango's employees Eli Omundu Khumundu (right) and Morrison Litiema

Lang'ata Member of Parliament, Jalang'o, has rehired his former employee, Eli Omundu, who had fled his home in 2022 after stealing money from his car.

Eli had fled in the company of Morrison Litiema, and according to Jalang'o's close friend Billy Miya, the two had absconded with Sh2.5 million.

In a TikTok video uploaded on September 17, Eli appeared joyful after being reemployed by the lawmaker. He was seen wearing an apron while cleaning the compound.

Jalango's employees Eli Omundu Khumunndu and Morrison Litiema
Jalango's employees Eli Omundu Khumunndu and Morrison Litiema Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Jalango's employees on the run after stealing money from his car

In the video, Eli was engaged in conversation with Jalas, and Jalang'o openly mentioned that he had reconciled with him, which is why he brought him back to work.

Eli, on the other hand, expressed his happiness at returning to work for the lawmaker, stating that even God is pleased.

When Eli and Litiema absconded with the money in June 2022, Jalang'o admitted that he had forgiven them, although he vowed not to rehire them.

"Eli and Litiema stole money from the house. Personally, I had forgiven them and even wanted to bring them back to work but the community where we live, they cannot be allowed around even if I wanted to.

Lang'ata Member of Parliament Jalang'o
Lang'ata Member of Parliament Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

The pictures had already been circulated as thieves. You have come to my house, you've seen the place. Those are people once they know these people are thieves, they cannot allow," he said.

Joe Karis I hope amewarudisha wote wawili ndio next tutasikia mulimuua na mkamtupa kwa septic tank ...Jalas should also learn that you can forgive and let go.

sheerow🇩🇪🇰🇪 Awoooh this is soo nice everybody requires a second chance.

nyakwarnyamul Unapporaaa million unaenda kukulaa kuku ya 150 surely.

benja m. Viulance Woow God bless you jalas. .he deserved a second chance

jaredolenge All this are political gimmicks by the semi illiterate mp for langata to be seen as a good person.

Nyaplateau This time utabeba yote.

After news of Eli and Litiema fleeing from Nairobi to Western Kenya went viral, their lives underwent significant changes, thanks to updates on their social media platforms.

Eli, who is active on TikTok, used to share his daily routine in the village, where he engaged in laborious work to support his family.

Eli posted videos of himself and his friends enjoying local brews in the village from time to time, all while grooving to hit songs.

As he adapted to his new life, he also shared a video of himself milking a cow in the village, with a caption stating that people from Nairobi had forgotten how to milk cows.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
