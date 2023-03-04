Kate Actress responds to Chebet Ronoh's claims of copying content ideas [Screenshot]

“I am calling everybody out. Kate Actress stop copying me, Else Majimbo stop copying me,” she said in an IG story.

The former radio presenter went on to lay claim as the originator of the Auntie Debs character.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Wacha kunizoea aunty debs started this!!! Najua unaniogopa,” Ronoh commented on a skit posted by the former Mother-in-law actress.

However, Kate Actress responded in a rather friendly way, pouring water on the beef that would have otherwise escalated into a much-publicised spat.

“We love Aunty Debs, we want to be Aunty Debs, the rich aunty. You are such an incredible, consistent content creator. I celebrate you Rono. Keep shining,” she responded.

Below are some responses to the post

Miss_gordons1: @kate_actress this reply 🙌🏾😍 I love you both

Cheronohviolah: @rono.h and thats on periodt!!!!!

Mercymuchinia: @rono.h nice one. Let people know you feel.

Lynnescollections: @kate_actress She wanted clapback ndio atrend....hapati ng'o.....Cate is a wise lady.

