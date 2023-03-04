ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Actress responds to Chebet Ronoh's claims of copying content ideas [Screenshot]

Denis Mwangi

Kate Actress has responded to claims by content creator Chebet Ronoh who accused her of copying her content ideas.

A collage of Kate Actress and Chebet Ronoh
A collage of Kate Actress and Chebet Ronoh

The drama started when Ronoh claimed that she was the original creator of the ‘Rich Auntie’ character often portrayed by both celebrities.

I am calling everybody out. Kate Actress stop copying me, Else Majimbo stop copying me,” she said in an IG story.

The former radio presenter went on to lay claim as the originator of the Auntie Debs character.

Chebet Ronoh
Chebet Ronoh Pulse Live Kenya

Wacha kunizoea aunty debs started this!!! Najua unaniogopa,” Ronoh commented on a skit posted by the former Mother-in-law actress.

However, Kate Actress responded in a rather friendly way, pouring water on the beef that would have otherwise escalated into a much-publicised spat.

We love Aunty Debs, we want to be Aunty Debs, the rich aunty. You are such an incredible, consistent content creator. I celebrate you Rono. Keep shining,” she responded.

Kate Actress responds to Chebet Ronoh
Kate Actress responds to Chebet Ronoh Pulse Live Kenya

Below are some responses to the post

Miss_gordons1: @kate_actress this reply 🙌🏾😍 I love you both

Irenee_rur: @rono.h 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂guts wah

Cheronohviolah: @rono.h and thats on periodt!!!!!

Mercymuchinia: @rono.h nice one. Let people know you feel.

Lynnescollections: @kate_actress She wanted clapback ndio atrend....hapati ng'o.....Cate is a wise lady.

Nowelnellie: @rono.h the market is big enough to accommodate both of you but I love that you expressed your feelings 😊😊

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
