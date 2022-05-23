RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Kate actress launches her own beauty & cosmetics products [Photos]

Congratulations Kate actress for venturing into the Beauty & Cosmetics industry

Award-winning Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau popularly known as Kate Actress has ventured into the cosmetics industry with the launch of her own Lipcare line dubbed ‘House of Humba’.

Over the weekend, the actress held an exquisite launch for ‘House Of Humba’ and it was graced by her close friends and fellow celebrities.

Those who showed up at the launch to accord Kate support include; Phillip Karanja (husband), Celestine Ndinda, Milly WaJesus, Wambosha Maxine, Milly Chebby, Gathoni, Judy Nyawira among others.

A thankful Kate, jot down an appreciation message to all who graced the launch.

“My heart is so grateful 😭🙏🏽… Thank you all so much for the overwhelming Love and Support. More pics from the @house_of_humba_cosmetics launch loading .

"Thank you my watuz 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. From Your lips to Gods ears , please dont let them be cracky house of humba cosmetics lipcare kit is officially launched,” shared Kate actress.

According to the information shared by the former mother in-law actress her lipcare products consists of; 2 in One Vegan Lip scrub and Lip Mask (Sh 1550), Vegan, Cruelty Free Sleeping Lip mask (Sh 950), Vegan Free Lip Plumper Mask with Collagen (Sh 950), Hydrating Warm lip balm with SPF (Sh 620) and Silicone exfoliating Lip brush (Sh 170).

The actress will be doing a free delivery of her lipcare products countrywide.

The new venture has attracted lots of positive vibrations from Kate’s close friends, celebrities and fans.

hassansarah Congratulations mama🎉🎉”

millywajesus Congratulations 👏”

bettymuteikyallo Congratulations girl! Happy for you”

wahukagwi Congratulations my dear!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉”

brendawairimu_ So Amazing Kate, hongera sana sana mrembo 🔥🔥🔥”

diana_marua I'm proud of you hun ❤️❤️❤️”

misskatiwa Congratulations 🎊 kate,,that's the way to go”

michelle.ntalami “This is huge! Congratulations @kate_actress! Welcome to the entrepreneurship world of Beauty & Cosmetics! 👏🏾”

velosphotography “Proud of yah siz.. here for the glow and glory”

idah_alisha “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 proud of you love!!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕”

judy_gakii Lip balm with spf is a wiiin🙌”

denise_madamproducer “Yaaaaasss hanneeyyyyy!!!!! Congratulations @kate_actress ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌”

njeshmureithi “Congratulations @kate_actress . Na mbali unaenda 👏.”

jean_ojiro “The packaging is so beautiful! Can’t wait to try 😍😍”

koku_lwanga Congratulations🙌🎊🎉🎁🥂 so inspiring!!!”

