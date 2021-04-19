Kenyans call for the Protection of Citizen TV’s Purity Mwambia over #GunsGalore Exposé

A section of Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) are now calling for the protections of Ms Mwambia, following the exposé on how thugs easily hire guns from police officers for purposes of robberies and even murder.

The subjects, #GunsGalore #SilahaMitaani and Purity Mwambia have been a trending topic on Twitter, with netizens calling for action.

"Our year-long investigations have established that rogue elements with the police service have been providing services to criminals by hiring their guns out for purposes of robberies and even murder" reads a statement from Citizen TV.

Blogger Xtian Dela joined the conversation with a message that says “Purity Mwambia is a LIVING LEGEND!! Please @citizentvkenya make sure you protect her! She is a national treasure! #GunsGalore”.

LSK President Nelson Havi added: “The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government and the Inspector General of National Police have a lot of explaining to do. How can the police who we have entrusted with our safety be selling and hiring firearms to criminals? ^POLSK #GunsGalore”.

“So the Administration Police go home with their guns? This is chilling. Watching #GunsGalore on

@citizentvkenya & it’s really sad to learn that the police can hire out guns, uniforms, bullets to criminals for as little as 1000 bob. @PurityMwambia doing a fantastic investigative!” said Ahmed Mohamed.

Activist Boniface Mwangi also weighed in on the investigative piece; “I see @RobertAlai and @ItsMutai attempting to trash @PurityMwambia investigative piece #gunsgalore.

Purity is one of the most credible journalists in Kenya. If Alai and Mutai have produced any work that has changed Kenya for the better, please do share".

However a section of Kenyans were quick to point out that hiring the said Guns was not as easy as the #GunsGalore expose made it look.

Also Read: Otile Brown sharply disagrees with Khaligraph Jones over promise to Campaign for DP Ruto for free