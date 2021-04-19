Otile Brown sharply disagrees with Khaligraph Jones over promise to Campaign for DP Ruto for free

“But why campaign for free ... he’s vying next year ... kama awezi kusimama na wana nchi sahii ... it’s on us to decide if we think he deserves that seat or not ... let’s open our eyes this time round or do another 10yrs of msoto... this are the leaders to put pressure on ... tuwache kuwabembeleza” said Otile Brown.

Otile’s comment was prompted by Papa Jones’s message to DP Ruto, asking him to listen to the plight of Kenyans who have been rendered jobless due to the government sanctioned curfew.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, in a quick rejoinder, Khaligraph noted that his calls to her the country unlocked was blown out of proportion and misunderstood.

“Yesterday I put up 2 posts Requesting the Two Top Candidates of the oncoming Elections To Assist with The Current state of the country, While am no politician, the Agendas of my posts are Simple and Clear, We just want the Country to be unlocked because Kenyans are really suffering Lakini sababu Watu wengine wanapenda Kasheshe na akili Ni kama Kifego Ya Maembe, Mumeshaanza Propaganda Ati Omollo has Endorsed a Candidate, all In All The OG shall be respected #unlockourcountry” Jones posed.

Before making the U-turn, Jones had told Ruto that; "Hustler ,najua we utasoma Hii, Ma Husler Wanaumia Kwa ground, Watu wanalala Njaa, Nyumba zinafungwa, If you help us in This Situation, I will campaign for you for free in the coming Elections, Kindly help Unlock our Country,".

He also sent Raila Odinga a message that says; “Baba Yawa, Kitambo Ulikua unatutetea Sana, sai Kenya Tunaangamizwa umenyamaza. Fanya Ile kitu uone Vile utaingia Statehouse haraka, wacha Kunyamaza Ivo. #respecttheogs".

Jalang’o commented on the message; “Baba alichoka....aliomba kura akachoka! Sahii alisema mkitaka anything hata nyinyi pia sasa muingie kwa barabara....na vile kuna enda tutaingia!!”.