List of Nominees for the Pulse Influencer Awards (Full List)

The Pulse Influencer Awards cuts across 22 categories divided in three; Industry, Channel and Pan-African.

The Industry Category; Health & Fitness, Media, Sports, Blogger, Food, Music, Travel & Leisure, Business, Fashion, Arts, Photography, Comedy, Acting, Beauty & Lifestyle and Dance.

The Channel Category has; TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Podcast.

The Pan-African Categories consists of; Positive Impact, Voice For Africa, Community and Most Innovative.

The list on nominees was arrived on by our Jury after a rigorous process and they were able to select top 10 nominees per category.

In the Media Influencer of the Year category we have the following competing for the Award;

Terryanne Chebet, Eric Omondi, Foi Wambio, Shix Kapienga, Mzazi Willy M Tuva, Hassan Mugambi, Nadia Favre, Natalie Githinji, Bernard Ndong and Nick Ndeda.

Blogger Influencer of the Year category has the likes of; Edgar Obare, Robert Alai, The Veon, Ben Cyco, Kane’s Kitchen, Isaac Biosse, The Cultured Cow, Wanjiru Njiru and Biko Zulu.

How to Vote

To vote for your Favorite Influencer, go to the Pulselive.co.ke Website, then Click on the Pulse Influencer Awards.

From here, click on any of the categories in the red boxes below, choose the influencer by clicking the white circle and click on vote once you are done.

You can also Vote by Clicking Here. Voting closes on September 26th, 2021.

The Pulse Influencer Awards is expected to generate vast interest, engagement and reach across social media in all the participating countries. The title sponsor for this maiden edition is Showmax, along with other category sponsors like Safaricom.

The nominees will go through two rounds of voting, before the final award ceremony which will announce winners from 22 different categories on the 9th of October 2021.

List of Nominees for the Pulse Influencer Awards

Media Influencer of the Year

YouTube Influencer of the Year

Arts Influencer of the Year

Food Influencer of the Year

Beauty and Lifestyle Influencer of the Year

Photography influencer of the year:

@truthslinger

@tj._mentalist

@dashychazzy

@gufydox

@themagunga

@lys.bonaya

@marcusolang

@spotclickpost

@dizbah_photography

@life_of_lenses

Comedy influencer of the year

@djshiti_comedian

@flaqo411

@cartoon.comedian

@mammitoeunice

@yycomedian

@blessednjugush

@crazy_kennar

@ericomondi

@henrydesagu

@mulamwah⁣

Fashion influencer of the year

@justjoykendi

@kate_actress

@edwinchiloba

@nairobi_west_niccur

@rosemarywangari

@jackyvike

@allen_the_dapper

@azz_iad

@thee_lovechild

@filbertmkwiche

Podcast influencer of the year

@theredcupspodcast

@themicsareopenpodcast

@bencyco

@patriciamurugami

@juliahawuor1

@thesandwichpodcast

@thegoodthebadandthebusherian

@kevins_pod

@throughmylenspodcast

Travel and Lifestyle influencer of the year

@adventuresingh

@justrioba

@talisalanoe

@misskihoro

@the_dave_mani

@thandotravels

@m.buru @rheenruby

@silvianjoki

@halioduor

Blogger Influencer of the Year

Edgar Obare

Twitter Influencer of the Year

Music Influencer of the Year

Instagram Influencer of the Year