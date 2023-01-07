ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lupita Nyong’o's exquisite vacation with boyfriend and family

Charles Ouma

Lupita Nyong'o spends quality time with boyfriend and family

Lupita Nyong'o on holiday with family and boyfriend Selema Masekela at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming
Lupita Nyong'o on holiday with family and boyfriend Selema Masekela at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming

Award-winning Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o is on vacation with her parents and boyfriend Selema Masekela.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The actress has been giving her fans a glimpse into their vacation by posting photos on social media.

They are nestled at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming, U.S.

The resort is popular for skiing and snowboarding with the actress captioning all the photos 'Africans in Snow.'

Lupita Nyong'o on holiday with family and boyfriend Selema Masekela at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming
Lupita Nyong'o on holiday with family and boyfriend Selema Masekela at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming Pulse Live Kenya

Her brother, Junior Nyong'o and his wife Wanja Wahoro are part of the squad enjoying a good time at the resort.

In one of the images, Lupita, snowboard in hand, can be seen smiling as she walks around the bone-white mountain resort.

Among the photos shared by the actress is one showing her boyfriend seemingly teaching her how to snowboard, and another depicting them locked up in a warm embrace.

Lupita Nyong'o on holiday with family and boyfriend Selema Masekela at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming
Lupita Nyong'o on holiday with family and boyfriend Selema Masekela at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming Pulse Live Kenya

Her father, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o, and mother Dorothy Nyong'o also appear in several photos shared by the diva.

The actress who shot to fame after her roles in 12 Years a Slave and Black Panther introduced 51-year-old Selema Masekela to the world as her bae in December with a sweet message.

Taking to Instagram, Lupita shared a video with her bae, accompanying it with a caption that read:

“We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid.”

Selema, on his part also shared a heartwarming video gushing over the talented actress and professing his love for the diva.

“Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. ❤️❤️❤️#outkickedthecoverage 😉,” Selema Masekela wrote.

The 39-year-old actress kept her relationship with the South African-American TV host under wraps until when she made it public.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lupita Nyong’o's exquisite vacation with boyfriend and family

Lupita Nyong’o's exquisite vacation with boyfriend and family

Justina Syokau explains why she stuck with ex-husband despite openly cheating

Justina Syokau explains why she stuck with ex-husband despite openly cheating

Kenya Methodist University bans dreadlocks, miniskirts and 5 other outfits

Kenya Methodist University bans dreadlocks, miniskirts and 5 other outfits

Julie Gichuru celebrates 49th birthday with 5 great reflections

Julie Gichuru celebrates 49th birthday with 5 great reflections

Eric Omondi's new TV show finally set to premiere [Details]

Eric Omondi's new TV show finally set to premiere [Details]

Kenyans online react to Akorino couple's child loss

Kenyans online react to Akorino couple's child loss

6 celebrities who have penned sweet songs for their children

6 celebrities who have penned sweet songs for their children

Diamond sues agent after he delays his private jet

Diamond sues agent after he delays his private jet

KTN's Zubeida Kananu cuts 20-year locks to grieve mum [Video]

KTN's Zubeida Kananu cuts 20-year locks to grieve mum [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan radio presenter Alex Mwakideu

Alex Mwakideu closes down 2 business ventures

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga explains source of leaked photos as Tyler Mbaya reacts

Burna Boy kicks fan off stage

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

Diamond, Zuchu bashed after terrible live performance in new year's eve show [Video]