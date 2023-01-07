Lupita Nyong’o's exquisite vacation with boyfriend and family

The actress has been giving her fans a glimpse into their vacation by posting photos on social media.

They are nestled at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming, U.S.

The resort is popular for skiing and snowboarding with the actress captioning all the photos 'Africans in Snow.'

Pulse Live Kenya

Her brother, Junior Nyong'o and his wife Wanja Wahoro are part of the squad enjoying a good time at the resort.

In one of the images, Lupita, snowboard in hand, can be seen smiling as she walks around the bone-white mountain resort.

Among the photos shared by the actress is one showing her boyfriend seemingly teaching her how to snowboard, and another depicting them locked up in a warm embrace.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her father, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o, and mother Dorothy Nyong'o also appear in several photos shared by the diva.

The actress who shot to fame after her roles in 12 Years a Slave and Black Panther introduced 51-year-old Selema Masekela to the world as her bae in December with a sweet message.

Taking to Instagram, Lupita shared a video with her bae, accompanying it with a caption that read:

“We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid.”

Selema, on his part also shared a heartwarming video gushing over the talented actress and professing his love for the diva.

“Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. ❤️❤️❤️#outkickedthecoverage 😉,” Selema Masekela wrote.