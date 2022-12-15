Lupita Nyong’o stands with Kenya after posting Vijana Barubaru’s video

The star shared the song, Mary Did You Know on her Instagram story, a track that talks about the trials and tribulations that Kenyans are facing including the high cost of living, corruption, unemployment, and crime in the Nairobi CBD.

“Mary did you know did that our economy is bottom-up but the high price of paraffin is a crisis? Mary did you know they have promised us hustlers fund yet we are waiting for laptops upcountry?

Did you know the tension we have in the city is caused by those who were crucified with Jesus? To get rich in Kenya you have to know people, you can’t rely on hard work. I’m no longer optimistic when my uncle asks for my CV.” Says part of the song that is sung in Swahili.

Netizens commended the actress for standing by her people while many praised the band for being vocal about the plight of Kenyans.

Some people have stated that Lupita is using her Instagram to communicate directly to the politicians about the situation of common citizens.

Lupita comes from a political family and his father, Peter Anyang' Nyong'o is the current Kisumu County Governor.

There has been a campaign nationwide to support Kenyan music and Lupita has done the expected by sharing the band's song on her socials.