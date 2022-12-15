ADVERTISEMENT
Lupita Nyong’o stands with Kenya after posting Vijana Barubaru’s video

Pulse Contributor

Lupita shared the clip on her Instagram page

Lupita Nyong'o [Instagram]
Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has shown some love and solidarity to Kenyans after posting a song by the talented boy band Vijana Barubaru.

The star shared the song, Mary Did You Know on her Instagram story, a track that talks about the trials and tribulations that Kenyans are facing including the high cost of living, corruption, unemployment, and crime in the Nairobi CBD.

“Mary did you know did that our economy is bottom-up but the high price of paraffin is a crisis? Mary did you know they have promised us hustlers fund yet we are waiting for laptops upcountry?

Lupita Nyong'o [Instagram]
Did you know the tension we have in the city is caused by those who were crucified with Jesus? To get rich in Kenya you have to know people, you can’t rely on hard work. I’m no longer optimistic when my uncle asks for my CV.” Says part of the song that is sung in Swahili.

Netizens commended the actress for standing by her people while many praised the band for being vocal about the plight of Kenyans.

Screenshot of the clip on Lupita's Instagram handle.
Some people have stated that Lupita is using her Instagram to communicate directly to the politicians about the situation of common citizens.

Lupita comes from a political family and his father, Peter Anyang' Nyong'o is the current Kisumu County Governor.

Lupita Nyong'o [Instagram]
There has been a campaign nationwide to support Kenyan music and Lupita has done the expected by sharing the band's song on her socials.

Vijana Barubaru is a band composed of two young men Tuku Kantu and Mwana wa Wambui, a band in pursuit of greatness.

