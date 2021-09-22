Milele FM’s Captain Otoyo loses his Father

In an update, Otoyo said that his father passed away at the age of 80. Mzee Matano will be laid to rest at his home in Mazeras, Kasemeni, at 4:00PM.

The Radio comedian noted that he had lost a very instrumental person in his life.

“The Mugumo Tree has fallen. My Dad, mzee Mohammed Matano Masha has left us at 80.

Laying Mzee off at 04.00PM at Our Mazeras - Kasemeni Home.

I'm at peace with this. Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun” reads Captain Otoyo’s announcement.

Following the announcement, his Insta-family and close friends joined the conversation by sending in their heartfelt condolences messages.

Condolences messages

jalangoo “God above everthing”

ogaobinna “🙆🏿🙆🏿😭😭😭 Condolences chief”

bonifacemwangi “Pole for your loss 😢”

terencecreative “Woiyeee pole baba”

djshiti_comedian “Poleni sana kakangu 😢😢😢😢”

sleepydavid “My condolences may God grant you and the Family comfort🙏🏽”

mulamwah “Pole Sana kaka, mungu awe nawe”

nasrayusuff “Inalillahi wainaileyhi rajiun Pole Sana cap...may Allah grant him janaa...”

mcatricky “All will be well kaka. Apumzike mahala pema peponi”

officialsusumila “Poleni sana mbele yake nyuma yetu sisi wote njia nihio moja”

justus_mwakideu ‘Poleni sana kaka. Mungu ailaze mahali pema roho ya mzee wetu”

jaspermurume “My condolences bro. Stay strong”

sultan_africa “Inna lillahi wa inna lileyhi rajiun...Take heart brother’

davidbabu ‘Pole kwa msiba ndugu.Mola awafariji wakati hu mgumu”

mitchkenya ‘May He Rest in Everlasting Peace. All is well @captainotoyo”

senjeecomedy “Poleni sana. May He Rest in peace 🙏”

macochola “My condolences to you and your family 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”