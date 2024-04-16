The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nick Odhiambo addresses explicit texts which resurfaced a day after his wedding

Denis Mwangi

Nick Odhiambo: Mumesema mwanaume hawezi kaa happily married for more than 24hrs?

Hot 96 presenter Nick Odhiambo
Hot 96 presenter Nick Odhiambo

Hot 96 presenter Nick Odhiambo has addressed social media reports about a screenshot of a past text conversation that has resurfaced.

Recommended articles

Odhiambo, who tied the knot over the weekend, said that the screenshot was from an old group conversation that was intended as a joke.

He added that the photo that has been making rounds on social media has caused many Kenyans to call him.

"Mumesema mwanaume hawezi kaa happily married for more than 24hrs? Who hurt you.. That trending pic is from 10 years ago. And a cropped screenshot. I was wondering why people are calling my No. and hanging up all day today," he said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Nick Odhiambo's lavish wedding grants fans a rare peek at his stunning wife [Photos]

Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding
Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Pulse Live Kenya

A few years ago, the text conversation in the viral screenshot was debunked to be a hoax.

The claims that Nick Odhiambo, a presenter on Classic 105 FM at the time, caught his partner cheating on him were declared false.

Nick's reaction to a photo sent on the group chat by a certain 'Byron' had led many to believe the hoax.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Byron posted the explicit photo, Odhiambo asked “Byron where did you get this pic… that’s my wife.”

An old hoax that has resurfaced following Nick Odhiambo's wedding
An old hoax that has resurfaced following Nick Odhiambo's wedding An old hoax that has resurfaced following Nick Odhiambo's wedding Pulse Live Kenya

However, subsequent texts in the conversation clarified the situation.

While Odhiambo initially reacted with shock, he later revealed that he didn't recognize the woman in the picture, indicating it was all a joke.

Nick Odhiambo
Nick Odhiambo Nick Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the woman in the image bore no resemblance to Odhiambo's wife, further discrediting the rumor.

Despite this clarification, Kenyans on Twitter took the opportunity to ridicule the radio host, resurfacing past controversies and creating memes.

READ: Faces behind the voices: 10 media personalities with million-dollar voices

Radio presenter Nick Odhiambo's wife Annie Sumbeiywo
Radio presenter Nick Odhiambo's wife Annie Sumbeiywo Radio presenter Nick Odhiambo's wife Annie Sumbeiywo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding
Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Pulse Live Kenya
Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding
Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Pulse Live Kenya
Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding
Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Pulse Live Kenya
Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding
Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena during a past function

Kanze Dena's Biography: Education, career, marriage & overcoming depression after loss

Tanzanian singer Harmonize

Harmonize's remark on God's gender sparks controversy

Mejja

Irritating question that forced Mejja to adopt 'Mtoto wa Khadija' tag on his brand

Allan Ochieng popularly known as Hype Ballo

Details of Hype Ballo's fast-rising career paused by DCI officer's death