Nick Odhiambo's lavish wedding grants fans a rare peek at his stunning wife [Photos]

The highly anticipated event was attended by tens of guests, including popular lawyer Donald Kipkorir, adding a touch of glamour to the day.

The star-studded celebration saw the Hot 96 radio host and Annie dazzle attendees with their striking outfits, capturing the attention of all present.

Nick, known for his commanding presence and signature humour, and Annie, dressed in matching red, were the centre of attention as they celebrated their union.

The joyous occasion was a blend of love, laughter, and culture, creating memories to cherish for a lifetime.

Radio presenter Nick Odhiambo's wife Annie Sumbeiywo Pulse Live Kenya

Nick shared a heartfelt photo with his new bride, captioning it with a simple love heart, a touching gesture that spoke volumes about the couple's deep connection.

"My Queen Mrs Odhiambo... Aka baby girl," wrote Nick.

While little is known about Annie Sumbeiywo, who keeps a low profile, Nick's prominence in the media world has made him a household name.

Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Pulse Live Kenya

All about radio presenter Nick Odhiambo

For over 14 years, the 44-year-old has been a fixture in the Kenyan media landscape, known for his charismatic voice and humour.

His journey began in October 2006 when he joined Classic FM, where he spent over a decade producing and hosting radio shows. His versatile talents extended beyond radio to include voiceover work for advertisements and promotional marketing.

In April 2017, Nick transitioned to Radio Maisha, taking over from Felix 'Jalang'o' Odiwuor, and continued to entertain and inform audiences until his departure on June 22, 2021.

His tenure at Radio Maisha further solidified his reputation as a talented radio host and media personality.

Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Pulse Live Kenya

Nick's charm and wit have also landed him roles in local television shows such as 'Auntie Boss' and the 'XYZ Show,' showcasing his versatility and appeal across different mediums.

His engaging presence has garnered a loyal fan base that spans across demographics, making him one of Kenya's most celebrated media figures.

Here are some of the photos and videos from the wedding:

Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Pulse Live Kenya

Hot 96 Radio Presenter Nick Odhiambo during his traditional wedding Pulse Live Kenya