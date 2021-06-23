Odhiambo announced his exit from the station on Tuesday, at a time he was hosting his last show.

In the update, Odhiambo said that he is going back to an English Radio station after 4 years on a Swahili station.

“Today's my final RHUMBA show on air after 4years at @radiomaisha

!did I ever think i'd switch to swahili radio? NOPE but the opportunity came and i took it. transitioning back to English radio in a few days tupige sherehe leo buuuuuurrrdan

is burrrdaaan #PapaNickYeboooo!” announced Nick Odhiambo.

Nick Odhiambo and DJ Darius. Nick Odhiambo quits Radio Maisha after 4 years Pulse Live Kenya

Replacement

At Radio Maisha, Nick used to host a show called #ClubRhumba alongside DJ Darius and DJ Works, from 7pm to 10pm (Monday to Friday).

Odhiambo is being replaced by the legendary Titi Nagwalla who is set to make a debut on Radio Maisha with a rebranded Rhumba show called #RhumbaRepublik. Titi previously worked with Milele FM before he was laid off.

Nick Odhiambo joins Radio Maisha

Nick Odhiambo joined Radio Maisha in May 2017, after parting ways with Classic 105, where he had worked for 10 years.

At Classic 105 he used to host a show dubbed #LarryNickandFriends

“10 years and 6months is a really long time. Today is our last #LarryNickandFriends show!!!!! @classic105,” Nick posted.

Well, Nick who is known for his flamboyant and luxurious lifestyle is never afraid of unleashing the Luopean in him. He is known for his love of German machines. He has been seen severally cruising in expensive motor vehicles - further proof that indeed hard work pays.

Household Name

The passionate media personality became a household name in the media industry thanks to his strong voice. As a voice over artist, Nick has bagged deals to advertise various products, his sweet voice leaves many of us yearning for more.