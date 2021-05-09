Radio Maisha's Nick Odhiambo loses Instagram & Facebook accounts to hackers
Many celebrities lose accounts to hacking every year
In a post, Nick said his accounts were hacked and disabled on both platforms and is now seeking help on getting them back.
“My account has been hacked on instagram and disabled @iamnickodhiambo and Facebook page http://facebook.com/nickodhiambo9 how can I get it back? Someone kindly tell me.”
Celebrities who have been hacked
Last month, renowned singer, Nameless had his Instagram account of of over 1.2 Million hacked.
Comedian Dr.Ofweneke also lost his Facebook account to hackers.
8 months ago, actress Catherine Kamau had her Facebook account hacked.
Other celebrities whose accounts have been hacked in the past include Shaffie Weru, Wema Sepetu and Zari Hassan.
