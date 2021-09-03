Njugush pampers wife Wakavinye in heartwarming message as she turns 29

On Friday, the funnyman jot down a beautiful message reminiscing on the dreams they used to have while still in College as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Njugush listed a number of things that used to excite them like; owning a bread toaster, living in one bedroom and admiring other people’s cars in traffic.

Happy Birthday

“Happy 29th @celestinendinda .Thanks for always keeping the promise. May you have many, and brighter birthdays Dendai.

It's always been a dream aki...

We dreamt of having 2 kids🤭🤭we used to dream of living in a 1 bedroom.... We used to dream of one day owning a bread toaster ( I saw it for the 1st time in college)”

“We used to go pale Nyayo roundabout and "choose"cars in traffic we'd love to drive later in life we both agreed on a caldina....alot of dreams Dendai....we are still on it. Lets never stop dreaming. Some days are dark others are brighter”

The comedian went on to remind his wife that they still have a long way to go as a couple, but she always make his life beautiful.

“But in all of them, you in there makes it worth it....look at what you've become Dendai.....look at yourself. They now call you Mama Tugi lol yaani Huwa siamini...What's more is Bado haijafika mahali nilikushow....better together.lets never forget where we come from...that's why this pic is Always my best.

For more info @celestinendinda Kam hivi nikushow” wrote Njugush.

The two love birds (college sweethearts) got married in a lavish wedding ceremony back in 2016 and have been blessed with a son named Tugi.

