Pastor Ng'ang'a breaks silence as Media Council goes after his TV station

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Ng’ang’a who is out of the country said that he is not answerable to the Media Council of Kenya in any way.

“Niko Marekenai na nakuja next week. As far as I know, I’m not under Media council, I’m under CCK. We report to CCK and I received the letter from CAK giving me a warning. So if Media would like to do that let them go to my address, find my PO BOX to CAK and request what you want then I can direct my lawyers to answer you.

"But other media to attack me, I’m a preacher and I’m not under anybody to preach what they want, it depends on the message I have... lakini tusisumbuane na ma TV. You have your own TV, sell what you want to sell, mimi am a preacher and if someone is trying to intimated me it’s too late,” said Pastor Ng’ang’a.

Pastor Ng’ang’a response come hours after Media Council announced that it will take action against Sasa TV, after completion of due processes for breach of the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya.

In a statement on Thursday, October 28, MCK said the station provided platform and allowed the airing of offensive content on 9th October 2021.

Further, the Council noted the possible breach of the programming code for free-to-air radio and television services in Kenya and has notified the Communications Authority (CA) accordingly for investigation.

"The Council notes that the media house in question breached clauses 5 (b) (c) on Accountability and 10 (1) on Obscenity, Taste and Tone in Reporting by allowing a presenter, Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a in a live broadcast from ‘Jerusalem City Kenya’ at 1024 hours where he uttered offensive and unprintable words on air," read the statement signed by MCK CEO David Omwoyo.

Apostle James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre Pulse Live Kenya

Sasa TV has been directed to show cause why action should not be taken against it, further to which the Council will institute relevant sanctions.