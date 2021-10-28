RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Apostle James Ng'ang'a lands in trouble, investigations underway

Apostle James Ng'ang'a is in trouble over words he uttered on his Sasa TV platform.

Apostle James Maina Nganga of Neno Evangelism Centre

The Media Council of Kenya has announced that it will take action against Sasa TV, after completion of due processes for breach of the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya.

In a statement on Thursday, October 28, MCK said the station provided platform and allowed the airing of offensive content on 9th October 2021.

Further, the Council noted the possible breach of the programming code for free-to-air radio and television services in Kenya and has notified the Communications Authority (CA) accordingly for investigation.

"The Council notes that the media house in question breached clauses 5 (b) (c) on Accountability and 10 (1) on Obscenity, Taste and Tone in Reporting by allowing a presenter, Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a in a live broadcast from ‘Jerusalem City Kenya’ at 1024 hours where he uttered offensive and unprintable words on air," read the statement signed by MCK CEO David Omwoyo.

Sasa TV has been directed to show cause why action should not be taken against it, further to which the Council will institute relevant sanctions.

"We caution media houses, editors, journalists and media practitioners against airing offensive content as stringent penalties will be administered in line with the Media Council Act, 2013," MCK warned.

