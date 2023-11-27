Pastor Ng'ang'a surprises hawkers with Sh410K cash donation and business tips

During the service, the preacher announced that he was donating money to the hawkers, urging them to use it to grow their businesses.

The preacher also encouraged the small business people to form a group and support each other to expand their enterprises.

"Ntawapatia kila mtu Sh10,000, nataka muwe na kikundi nyote mjuane muanzishe kakitu yenu, muwe na kachama yenu," Ng'ang'a said.

The preacher's gesture received both praise and criticism from netizens. Some claimed that the move was not significant, arguing that he had taken more from the congregants in the form of offerings and tithes, while others commended him for his generosity.

Ningeruhusiwa na Government nifungiwe na watu wakona Corona ungeona venye Mungu angefanya kazi – Pastor Ng’ang’a Pulse Live Kenya

Ng'ang'a has consistently made headlines online for various reasons. In October, he warned degree holders to stay away from his church, advising them to attend churches where services are brief, implying that managing spiritual matters requires a different approach than that of academia.

"Wale watu wa degree, don't come to my church. Kwenda kanisa zenu mkaongee dakika mbili mtoke. Na mnakunywa dawa za pressure. You can't control spiritual matters," Ng'ang'a said.

The pastor emphasized the importance of mutual respect among people, regardless of their educational backgrounds.

"Na wale watu wasomi, please respect one another..." he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pastor Ng'ang'a took the opportunity to share his perspective on how educated individuals have negatively influenced the world, highlighting issues such as homosexuality.

He claimed that learned individuals have played a role in propagating such matters.

"Wale watu wameharibu dunia nzima ni wasomi. Mimi nilitoka na hii injili 1989. Na nikihubiri nyinyi mnaotaka kuniambia sitahubiri mlikua shule mkisomea hizo makaratasi.

"Na usifikiri mimi utanitisha. Muweke mipaka sababu kuna wagang'a na wachawi na mnajua mahali wako... Kuna devil worshippers Nairobi, na mnajua pahali wako na hamjafunga," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

He declared that those who do not make offerings after receiving anointing would not be welcome back in his church.