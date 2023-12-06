Pastor Ng'ang'a's eldest daughter pleads for financial help to cover son's treatment

Jonathan's medical challenges began two weeks after his birth on January 20, 2018, when he was diagnosed with Bilateral Retinoblastoma, an uncommon form of eye cancer.

The condition advanced significantly in one eye, leading to an urgent inoculation procedure at just six weeks old.

Over the next three years, chemotherapy became a regular part of Jonathan's life, necessitating frequent visits to the operating theatre every three weeks.

In late 2020, the left eye tumour stopped responding to chemotherapy, prompting a referral to India for specialized treatment.

Pastor Ng'ang'a's daughter Naomi Wangari Maina Pulse Live Kenya

The family successfully conducted a fundraiser, and Jonathan underwent brachytherapy procedures in India.

However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, they faced an extended stay until the government organized their evacuation in May 2020. Post-return, Jonathan continued his medical journey with six more theatre reviews.

The challenges escalated in 2023 as Jonathan battled fever, low blood, and platelet counts, resulting in multiple admissions and tests, including bone marrow biopsies.

The latest setback occurred on Monday, November 20, when Jonathan was diagnosed with B-ALL Leukemia during a routine paediatrician review.

Below is a video explaining Jonathan's medical journey:

Currently, Jonathan is admitted to hospital receiving treatment whose cost is estimated to be Sh4.5 million.

In a previous interview with a local daily, Naomi revealed she is the firstborn daughter of the tele-evangelist, whom he sired when he was still a herdsman in Kinangop before he separated from her then-girlfriend.

The two met for the first time in 2007, and in the interview, she revealed they have a close relationship.