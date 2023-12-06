The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pastor Ng'ang'a's eldest daughter pleads for financial help to cover son's treatment

Amos Robi

In 2020, the family successfully conducted a fundraiser, and six-year-old Jonathan underwent treatment in India but has not fully recovered

Pastor Ng'ang'a's daughter Naomi Wangari Ng'ang'a
Pastor Ng'ang'a's daughter Naomi Wangari Ng'ang'a

Naomi Wangari Maina, the eldest daughter of the controversial Pastor James Ng’ang’a, is reaching out to Kenyans for financial assistance to support her six-year-old son, Jonathan Wise, who is battling a severe case of B-ALL Leukemia.

Recommended articles

Jonathan's medical challenges began two weeks after his birth on January 20, 2018, when he was diagnosed with Bilateral Retinoblastoma, an uncommon form of eye cancer.

The condition advanced significantly in one eye, leading to an urgent inoculation procedure at just six weeks old.

Over the next three years, chemotherapy became a regular part of Jonathan's life, necessitating frequent visits to the operating theatre every three weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In late 2020, the left eye tumour stopped responding to chemotherapy, prompting a referral to India for specialized treatment.

Pastor Ng'ang'a's daughter Naomi Wangari Maina
Pastor Ng'ang'a's daughter Naomi Wangari Maina Pastor Ng'ang'a's daughter Naomi Wangari Maina Pulse Live Kenya

The family successfully conducted a fundraiser, and Jonathan underwent brachytherapy procedures in India.

However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, they faced an extended stay until the government organized their evacuation in May 2020. Post-return, Jonathan continued his medical journey with six more theatre reviews.

The challenges escalated in 2023 as Jonathan battled fever, low blood, and platelet counts, resulting in multiple admissions and tests, including bone marrow biopsies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest setback occurred on Monday, November 20, when Jonathan was diagnosed with B-ALL Leukemia during a routine paediatrician review.

Below is a video explaining Jonathan's medical journey:

Currently, Jonathan is admitted to hospital receiving treatment whose cost is estimated to be Sh4.5 million.

In a previous interview with a local daily, Naomi revealed she is the firstborn daughter of the tele-evangelist, whom he sired when he was still a herdsman in Kinangop before he separated from her then-girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two met for the first time in 2007, and in the interview, she revealed they have a close relationship.

Naomi is also a singer and evangelist, following in her father's footsteps.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Clemo reveals root cause of conflict with Nonini following Sh1M court award

Clemo reveals root cause of conflict with Nonini following Sh1M court award

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

Social media erupts as pastor narrates 3 instances resurrecting his mother

Social media erupts as pastor narrates 3 instances resurrecting his mother

Pastor Ng'ang'a's eldest daughter pleads for financial help to cover son's treatment

Pastor Ng'ang'a's eldest daughter pleads for financial help to cover son's treatment

I was cancelled for saying Ghana influenced Nigerian music – Mr Eazi

I was cancelled for saying Ghana influenced Nigerian music – Mr Eazi

Cardi B says she's outgrowing relationships, unfollows husband Offset

Cardi B says she's outgrowing relationships, unfollows husband Offset

If there's a video of us saying she's single, please share - Terence Creative

If there's a video of us saying she's single, please share - Terence Creative

What sparked Eve Mungai's fiery reaction after Commentator 254's baby news

What sparked Eve Mungai's fiery reaction after Commentator 254's baby news

Wakadinali's Domani Munga takes a break due to health issues

Wakadinali's Domani Munga takes a break due to health issues

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzanian Gospel Singer Christina Shusho

Christina Shusho's Biography: Early life, start of music career, husband & 3 kids

From left: Terence Creative and wife Milly chebby, & Jackie Matubia

If there's a video of us saying she's single, please share - Terence Creative

Pastor Sue Munene

'Twa Twa' Pastor explains reasons parents should not kiss their children

Media personality Claudia Naisabwa at BBC Studios in London

Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London