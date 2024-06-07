Prezzo collapses during launch of 'The Bahati's Empire' graced by Gachagua

Renowned Kenyan rapper Prezzo collapsed during the high-profile launch of The Bahati's Empire reality TV show, set to stream on Netflix, held at the Westwood Hotel in Nairobi.

The glamorous event held on May 6, was attended by celebrities, media personalities and graced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The celebrations took a dramatic turn when Prezzo suddenly collapsed.

According to videos reviewed by our news desk, the rapper experienced what appeared to be a seizure.

Quick-thinking attendees rushed to his aid, providing first aid while awaiting further medical assistance.

The high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show Pulse Live Kenya

Videos circulating online have sparked debate about whether the first aid given was in line with standard medical procedures for seizure management.

Critics argue that some actions might have been potentially harmful rather than helpful.

The incident occurred just as the event was gaining momentum, casting a shadow over the celebrations.

The Bahati's Empire reality show, featuring popular musician Bahati and his family, is anticipated to provide an intimate look into their lives and careers.

The launch event, meant to celebrate this milestone, has now also become a point of concern for the well-being of one of Kenya’s music icons.

Prezzo's management has yet to release an official statement regarding his condition. Fans and fellow artists have taken to social media, expressing their prayers and well-wishes for his speedy recovery.

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident involving rapper Prezzo collapsing at the event, the news desk has chosen not to post the video out of respect for his privacy and well-being.

Bahati celebrates new milestone

In a heartfelt post, Bahati expressed pride in his latest achievement.

His first production, The Bahati's Empire, has made history as the first Kenyan reality show on Netflix.

Bahati expressed his overwhelming emotions, saying he was in tears, overwhelmed by the support and recognition his work received.

In his post, Bahati extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported him along the way.

DP Rigathi Gachagua, Bahati and Diana Marua at the the high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show Pulse Live Kenya

He acknowledged his celebrity friends, the media, family, politicians, and industry colleagues for their unwavering support.

Bahati's touching message included a special tribute to his wife, Diana Marua, who served as the executive producer for The Bahati's Empire.

