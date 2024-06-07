The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prezzo collapses during launch of 'The Bahati's Empire' graced by Gachagua

Denis Mwangi

Quick recovery to rapper Prezzo

Prezzo during the high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show
Prezzo during the high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show
  • Rapper Prezzo collapsed during the launch of The Bahati's Empire reality TV show in Nairobi
  • Videos of the incident sparked debate on whether the first aid provided was appropriate for a seizure
  • The event, attended by celebrities and graced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, was overshadowed by the incident

Recommended articles

Renowned Kenyan rapper Prezzo collapsed during the high-profile launch of The Bahati's Empire reality TV show, set to stream on Netflix, held at the Westwood Hotel in Nairobi.

The glamorous event held on May 6, was attended by celebrities, media personalities and graced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The celebrations took a dramatic turn when Prezzo suddenly collapsed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to videos reviewed by our news desk, the rapper experienced what appeared to be a seizure.

Quick-thinking attendees rushed to his aid, providing first aid while awaiting further medical assistance.

The high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show
The high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show The high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show Pulse Live Kenya

Videos circulating online have sparked debate about whether the first aid given was in line with standard medical procedures for seizure management.

Critics argue that some actions might have been potentially harmful rather than helpful.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred just as the event was gaining momentum, casting a shadow over the celebrations.

The Bahati's Empire reality show, featuring popular musician Bahati and his family, is anticipated to provide an intimate look into their lives and careers.

The launch event, meant to celebrate this milestone, has now also become a point of concern for the well-being of one of Kenya’s music icons.

Prezzo's management has yet to release an official statement regarding his condition. Fans and fellow artists have taken to social media, expressing their prayers and well-wishes for his speedy recovery.

The high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show
The high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show The high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident involving rapper Prezzo collapsing at the event, the news desk has chosen not to post the video out of respect for his privacy and well-being.

READ: Bahati on the spot after Butita unmasks his 'secrets' in front of Riggy G

In a heartfelt post, Bahati expressed pride in his latest achievement.

His first production, The Bahati's Empire, has made history as the first Kenyan reality show on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bahati expressed his overwhelming emotions, saying he was in tears, overwhelmed by the support and recognition his work received.

In his post, Bahati extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported him along the way.

DP Rigathi Gachagua, Bahati and Diana Marua at the the high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show
DP Rigathi Gachagua, Bahati and Diana Marua at the the high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show DP Rigathi Gachagua, Bahati and Diana Marua at the the high-profile launch of the Bahati's Empire reality TV show Pulse Live Kenya

He acknowledged his celebrity friends, the media, family, politicians, and industry colleagues for their unwavering support.

Bahati's touching message included a special tribute to his wife, Diana Marua, who served as the executive producer for The Bahati's Empire.

ADVERTISEMENT

He praised her for her hard work and dedication, acknowledging her as a star and the perfect partner chosen by God.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 interesting facts about conversationist Dean Schneider who hangs out with lions

4 interesting facts about conversationist Dean Schneider who hangs out with lions

Madtraxx on the spot after wife's allegations of domestic abuse [Photos]

Madtraxx on the spot after wife's allegations of domestic abuse [Photos]

Prezzo collapses during launch of 'The Bahati's Empire' graced by Gachagua

Prezzo collapses during launch of 'The Bahati's Empire' graced by Gachagua

Bahati on the spot after Butita unmasks his 'secrets' in front of Riggy G

Bahati on the spot after Butita unmasks his 'secrets' in front of Riggy G

DP Gachagua talks immoral content, drug abuse & govt's stance on the Bahatis' Sh47M show

DP Gachagua talks immoral content, drug abuse & govt's stance on the Bahatis' Sh47M show

MCSK, KAMP axed as KECOBO names organisation to collect musicians' royalties

MCSK, KAMP axed as KECOBO names organisation to collect musicians' royalties

Quiver owner reacts as manager is accused of harassing female staff [Video]

Quiver owner reacts as manager is accused of harassing female staff [Video]

Jackie Matubia finally reveals reason she kicked ex-partner out [Video]

Jackie Matubia finally reveals reason she kicked ex-partner out [Video]

Fans express concern for Actress Star Chebet after mysterious posts

Fans express concern for Actress Star Chebet after mysterious posts

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Jaguar's rural and city houses

Jaguar's city & rural mansions leave netizens wowed [Photos]

A collage of Peter Miracle Baby when he was still a Mugiithi singer ( left) and Miracle Baby in the church being ordained as a pastor (Right)

Timeline of Peter Miracle Baby's path from Gengetone glory to ordained pastor

Actress Foi Wambui

Foi Wambui's chosen nickname for her new sleek ride

Selector Technix and Jahmby Koikai

5 Jahmby Koikai mixes with Selector Technix that will cement her legacy