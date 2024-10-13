Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Full list of winners

The much-anticipated Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 went down in style and glamour with influencers who continue to make impact in the creative industry feted in various categories.
Congratulations!
Recommended articles
The award celebrates influencers and honors their groundbreaking impact in the creative space saw new stars honored in several categories with legends and notable personalities who have won the award in the past also holding on to their crowns in a number of the categories.
With the theme, Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour, the event was the ultimate celebration of influencers making waves in their spheres of influence.
The winners were chosen after a rigorous process that also involved a jury comprised of the brightest minds from across the globe who have a wealth of experience in the digital/media/partnership landscape.
The jury was responsible for screening the submitted nominations and selecting the Top 10 nominees per category in a transparent and fair process with each nomination will be scored based on the criteria for the awards.
The public too had the opportunity to vote for their favourite influencer of the year in the various categories.
List of winners at the Pulse Influencer Awards
- Media And Blogger Influencer Of The Year - The News Guy
- Tech Influencer Of The Year - Roy Kanyi
- Next Gen Influencer Of The Year - Kasmuel Mcoure
- Female Fashion Influencer Of The Year - Claudia Naisabwa
- Male Fashion Influencer Of The Year - Mr Habib
- Dance Influencer Of The Year - Collo Blue
- Arts And Photography Influencer Of The Year - Fatboy Animations
- Instagram Influencer Of The Year - Lydia K.M
- YouTube Influencer Of The Year - Obinna TV
- X Influencer Of The Year - Hanifa Farsafi
- Facebook Influencer Of The Year - Dem Wa Facebook
- Actor Influencer Of The Year - Nick Kwach
- Actress Influencer Of The Year - Jacky Vike
- Podcast Influencer Of The Year - The 97s Podcast
- Sports Influencer Of The Year - Faith Kipyegon
- Food Influencer Of The Year - Sueh Owino
- Positive Impact Influencer Of The Year - Willie Oeba
- TikTok Influencer Of The Year - Kayet Orwa
- Music Influencer Of The Year - Bien
- Business Influencer Of The Year - Elvis W
- LinkedIn Influencer Of The Year - Just Ivy Africa
- Lifestyle Influencer Of The Year - Victor Peace
- Comedy Influencer Of The Year - Crazy Kennar
The awards gala was the climax of a rigorous process in which leading influencers across various categories battled it out for the awards with the support of their fans and the public.