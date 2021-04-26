Biography: Rapper Octopizzo

In November 2020, Rapper Henry Ohanga alias Octopizzo made a new milestone in his music career after making it to the 2021 Grammy Awards consideration list.

Octopizzo defied the odds stacked against him to become an icon of success and hope for several young kids in the country and in the world.

In 2019, Octopizzo graduated from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA) upon completion of a course in leadership, organizing and action. In September 2018, he also graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was pursuing a course in social impact strategy.

Octopizzo’s Profile

Full Names: Henry Ohanga

Popular as: Octopizzo

Gender: Male

Occupation / Profession: Hip-Hop Artiste

Nationality: Kenyan

Race / Ethnicity: African

Octopizzo Biography

Early Life

Henry Ohanga popularly known as Octopizzo was born in Kibera, the largest slum in Nairobi, Kenya. He is the first Born in a family of four. He lost both his parents while he was still young Boy and he has always confessed how amazing his parents were and how much he misses them.

Octopizzo's father died when he was fourteen, and his mother a year later.

In 2016, Octo donned an outfit that he was gifted by his father in his song #Butere.

“My Dad Rocked it when I was 7yrs Old, I treasured it & saved it for over 20 years so that I could rock it in Respect to Him; This ain’t Nigeria dress code, this is my culture I saved it and am gonna pass it down to my Sons.”

Education

Octopizzo also known as Number Nane Finest attended Mashimoni Primary school, where he sat for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

He later joined St. Gloria Secondary School in Kibera where he attained his KCPE Certificate. Later on, he was able to St. Mary’s Changamwe College in Mombasa were he did his basic computer soft studies, before coming back to Nairobi to take a course of an electrician, he worked in a juakali based garage for 3yrs before join music full time.

Inspiration

Octopizzo, was inspired to join the Rapper Game by the likes of Jay Z, Nas, Biggie, 2Pac and many more.

Music Career

Octopizzo’s passion for Music goes way back to his High School days. He won various freestyle competitions in Kenya, including G Pange Hip Hop Challenge, Hip Hop Halisi Freestyle Challenge, and Usanii Kona Hip Hop Challenge.

Before venturing into serious music.

Performance

He has performed in number of major events all across the world; Shambala Festival in UK, Spoken World In Berlin,Sauti za Busara Festival in Zanzibar, Kenyan Night in Dubai, Reepabhan festival Hamburg, Coca cola world cup tour, Safaricom Live just to mention a few.

Foundation

Apart from music, Octopizzo is also the C.E.O of Chocolate City (Kibera) Tours and Founder and Executive Director at Octopizzo Foundation. He is also the founder of the Refugee Art program dubbed “Artist for Refugee” with UNHRC, Ambassador for Awareness on violence against women and girls.

Through his Foundation, Octo has been able to meet, Former US President Barack Obama, ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta, former US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec among other notable figures.

Octo has always had a keen interest in the matters affecting the refugees and has been recognized multiple times on the same. He founded his Foundation in 2015.

In 2015, he ranked 16th globally as one of the top voices on refugee matters.

Acting

Octopizzo acted in Shuga season 2 that airs on MTV.

He was also chosen to participate in the Guinness MADE OF BLACK campaign(Advert).

He also did the Infinix Note 8 Advert.

Albums

He has so far released four Albums namely; Chocolate City, LDPC Refugeenius and Jungle Fever.

He has in the past partnered with UNHCR in a project called Artist for Refugees which showcased the artistic nature of the refugees in various camps.

Business

Apart from music, Octo is an entrepreneur having his own established fashion line called YGB (Young Gifted and Black) wear having a broad range of clothing including hoodies, t-shirts and snap backs.

Marriage/Family

Octopizzo is a married man (Mzungu wife) and he has three kids; Zara, Stacy and Fredy Flaco.

Awards

Octo was nominated as Best Male Artist of the year during the 2012 Coastal Nzumari Awards, which he Won.

In 2015, he was crowned as the Best Hip hop artiste at the Coastal Nzumari Awards.

YouTube Channel

Octopizzo joined YouTube back on April 13, 2012 and so far his channel has over 38,293,455 views and counting. He has 200K Subscribers so far.