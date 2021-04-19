Biography: Kikuyu Singer Samidoh Muchoki

Samidoh who is a third born in family of 6 Boys, was introduced to Music by his brother Kariz Magic, who is also a renowned Mugithi singer.

The singer was born in Subukia, Nakuru County, back in 1990 and currently he works as an Administration Police Officer besides his music career.

However, his life in the limelight has been rocked with controversy since his involvement with City Politician Karen Nyamu that led to the birth of their son Sam Muchoki Junior.

Samidoh Married with high school sweetheart who at one point cheated on him, but he forgave her and together they have two children.

Kikuyu musician Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh’s Profile

Full Names: Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu

Popular as: Samidoh

Gender: Male

Occupation / Profession: Administration Police Officer, Musician

Nationality: Kenyan

Race / Ethnicity: African

Date of Birth: November 1, 1990

Spouse: Edith Nderitu Muchoki

Samidoh Biography

Early Life

Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh was born in Subukia, Nakuru County, in a family of 6 Boys.

His late father Michael Ndirangu was a police officer and was killed in tribal Clashes when Samidoh was only three years.

Soon after, they were kicked out of their Subukia home by his father's brothers. His family was forced to relocate to Oljororok in Nyandarua County.

Samidoh’s mother Miriam Wairimu was a farmer and she died when the singer was only in form two.

“I was born in a family of 6, we are 6 boys and I’m the third born. Mama alikuwa anaitwa Miriam Wairimu lakini alituacha. Na Mzee alikuwa anaitwa Michael Ndirangu. He was an Administration Police (AP) Officer. He worked in Nakuru and Molo na alikufa ile time ya clashes. Huwa naskia hizi vita za kikabila roho yangu inachafuka juu ziliniacha bila baba”

Kikuyu musician Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

Education

Samidoh attended Oljororok Primary School until class seven before dropping out and getting employed as a Shamba Boy. The death of his father forced him into casual jobs at a very young age, in order to help his mother put food on the table.

Later on, he joined Kieni Primary School, where he sat for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

He then proceeded to Kieni Secondary School in 2004 but later on he was forced to seek transfer to Oljororok Secondary School in order to take care of his sickly mother. The mother died two weeks after he had joined Oljororok Secondary School, a school that was near their home.

“In 2004 nilikuwa top student hiyo mwaka yangu…I joined Kieni Secondary School but nilikuwa nimepata Barua ya Jomo Kenyatta but sikufunga juu hata sikuwa na hope ya kwenda ata High School.

End of second term mom akaanza kuwa mgonjwa, hata kuna vitu nilikuwa nakosa but siwezi muuliza juu hana…nikatoka Kieni nirudi Nyandarua to take care of her. Two weeks after kujoin shule iko karibu na home mathe akaaga. After hapo nilikuwa mtoto wa community nachukua Unga kwa Yule na Mboga kwa yule and I survived”

After High school, he joined NYS but got chased away after sneaking out of the Gilgil Camp to go for an AP recruitment that he was not even picked.

He then got employed in a flower farmer where he worked and saved enough to be able to go back to school (Kenya Polytechnic University) to study IT, before he joined Administration Police.

Inspiration

Despite being a police officer, Samidoh was inspired to explore his sinong talent by his brother Kariz Magic, who is also a renowned Mugithi singer. He also taught him how to play the guitar.

Age

Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh was born on November 1, 1990 and he is 31 years old.

Music Career

Samidoh’s passion for Music goes way back to his High School days as he used to sing in the school Choir as well leading the Christian Union worship team.

After High school he came to Nairobi where he joined the Kamande wa Kioi’s Band as a backup vocalist. At that time his brother Kariz Majic was a drummer in the band.

In 2016, Samidoh kicked off his Solo career with a first single dubbed Wendo Maguta and Ndiri Mutwe Mwega, which translates to My Head Isn't Straight. Since then the singer has never looked back and he is now a household name in the Kenyan Music Industry.

Administration Police Officer

Samuel Muchoki joined the National Police Service (Administration Police) back in October 2013 after trying his luck several times. He graduated in 2014 and got posted in in Eastleigh, Nairobi (first assignment).

Later on, he was transferred to Mpeketoni in Lamu County. After he finished serving in Mpeketoni, he was transferred to Dadaab in Garissa County, where he worked for six years. It was here that he launched his music career. He was recently transferred to Athi River in Machakos County.

Musician Samidoh Muchoki Pulse Live Kenya

Family

Samidoh married his high school sweetheart Edith Nderitu Muchoki and together they have 2 kids.

They have a daughter, Shirleen, and son, Michael.

Songs

Some of Samidoh's song Include; Ihinda Ringi, Urumwe Mbere, Mumbi, Mwago Witu Remix, Kanua Njohiini, wendo Wi Cama, Kairitu Gakwax, Wendo Na Urimu, Niwathire among others.

YouTube Channel

Samidoh officially opened his YouTube channel on May 11, 2011 and so far he has garnered over 31,178,698 views. He has 252K subscribers and Counting.

Drama

In 2021, Samidoh’s life was rocked with controversy after it emerged that he has sired a child out of wedlock with City Politician Karen Nyamu.

Nyamu went public with the news claiming that she was fighting for her son’s identity an act that forced Samidoh to take responsibility of his actions. He later on, apologized to his wife Edith for all the frustration he had subjected her to.

Later on, Nyamu also apologized to Edday Nderitu following her involvement with her husband that led to the birth of Sam Muchoki Jnr.

“I’m really sorry for the anguish that I may have caused you, all along I thought you knew because your Husband told me you knew. No excuses, I am really sorry for everything”.