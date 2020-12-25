As soon as covid-19 struck and the numbers went up, many governments across the world put regulations that restricted people from doing many things including partial and full lockdowns.

With these restrictions, it meant no social gatherings were allowed and because of this, artists who had been working on albums and Eps had to find other creative ways in which they would sell and present their new work to fans.

The artists then turned to online concerts to keep their creativity running in the wake of the COVID-19 quarantine.

Nyashinski

Nyamari Ongegu aka Nyashinski was the first to get the ball rolling after he decided to virtually launch his new album Lucky You. Backed by a powerful band, Nyash had over 15,000 people watching the performance live on his YouTube channel.

The show went on for more than 90 minutes, and his name topped the trending list for most of the night.

Sauti Sol

Boy band Sauti Sol set the Internet ablaze with their virtual performance of their fifth studio album, 'Midnight Train' which had over 40,000 people watching.

The event that was live on their YouTube channel still holds the record for the most-watched live stream launched by Kenyan artists.

Otile Brown

The RnB singer followed suit and went ahead to launch his Just in love album virtually, in the performance that also lasted 1 hour 30 minutes. What baffled many is how he was able to play around with props, including changing clothes and also switching places of his performance, and how he brought in people he has collaborated with to spice up the show.

Otile at one time had over 20,000 viewers streaming his virtual launch.

Nadia Mukami

The African Popstar, Nadia Mukami also partnered with events company Parrot Group where she gave a thrilling performance in the event dubbed Curve-it 19. Ms. Mukami who is one of the best performing female artists in Kenya also stamped her name among the first few people to explore the virtual performance option.

Arrow Bwoy

Arrow Bwoy's performance was a fundraiser for Christ Chapel children's home, and backed by an able band, he thrilled people who had streamed in to watch him perform.

He also took the opportunity to introduce a new artist he had just signed to his new record label.

Juliani

Julius Owino a.k.a Juliani staged a virtual concert dubbed "One Day" during the covid-19 pandemic where he took fans through some of his best songs, including some, which are new.

According to the musician, the concert was a form of protest calling on Kenyans to demand a better post-covid-19 future. He also used the concert to highlight the social inequalities exposed by the coronavirus pandemic

Jua Cali

Paul Nunda a.k.a Jua Cali also gave one of the best live performances during the pandemic. He took fans through some of his best music from back in the day, as he took part in the curve-it 19 concerts.