Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

An emotional Maganga broke the news on Saturday, January 28, 2023 after reading her final news bulletin.

The eloquent Swahili news anchor recounted her stay at the Standard Media Group-owned radio station and the relationship she had with her colleagues spanning over a decade.

Without revealing her next move, Maganga promised to provide an update on social media and assured her fans and colleagues that they would still meet.

“We will still meet, and I will issue an update on the socials,” Maganga stated as he bid farewell to fans and colleagues as captured in the video below.

Her exit comes at a time when most media houses are restructuring in response to the changing operational environment and recovering from the effects of Covid-19.

The restructuring has seen several established names exit the screens across leading media houses.

Among those who have exited are Mark Masai and Dennis Okari whose stint at NTV ended a few weeks ago.

Others whose career at NMG ended are veteran scribes Mutuma Mathiu and Editors Guild President Churchill Otieno.

Several others have charted new paths in their careers, exiting the media to join government at various levels.

Among them is Hussein Mohamed who is currently serving as the State House spokesperson.