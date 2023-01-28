ADVERTISEMENT
Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

Charles Ouma

Saturday, January 28, 2023 marked her final day at Radio Maisha after 13 years on the airwaves

Radio Maisha news anchor Beatrice Maganga who announced her exit today, January 28, 2023
Emotions ran high as Radio Maisha news anchor, Beatrice Maganga announced her exit, marking the end of her career spanning thirteen years at the station.

An emotional Maganga broke the news on Saturday, January 28, 2023 after reading her final news bulletin.

The eloquent Swahili news anchor recounted her stay at the Standard Media Group-owned radio station and the relationship she had with her colleagues spanning over a decade.

Without revealing her next move, Maganga promised to provide an update on social media and assured her fans and colleagues that they would still meet.

“We will still meet, and I will issue an update on the socials,” Maganga stated as he bid farewell to fans and colleagues as captured in the video below.

Her exit comes at a time when most media houses are restructuring in response to the changing operational environment and recovering from the effects of Covid-19.

The restructuring has seen several established names exit the screens across leading media houses.

Among those who have exited are Mark Masai and Dennis Okari whose stint at NTV ended a few weeks ago.

Others whose career at NMG ended are veteran scribes Mutuma Mathiu and Editors Guild President Churchill Otieno.

Several others have charted new paths in their careers, exiting the media to join government at various levels.

Among them is Hussein Mohamed who is currently serving as the State House spokesperson.

Others are former KTN News anchor Michael Gitonga who was recently appointed as Secretary for State functions by President William Ruto, Salim Swaleh who joined the Nakuru County Government and former NTV Senior Political journalist Kennedy Murithi Bundi who was recently appointed as an advisor to Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njuki.

Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

