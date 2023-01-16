Another top Standard Group journalist quits

Frank Otieno has been the host of the show 'Dau La Elimu' and has been under the Mombasa Road-based media house for 15 years, serving in different capacities.

The Moi University graduate began his career as a teacher and had taught in several schools before he joined KTN.

He started as a reporter and later took up a role as editor and eventually a bureau chief in charge of six regions in Nyanza.

Otieno exists KTN as the manager in charge of the Newspaper in Education programme (NiE).

Mwalimu Frank Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

Changes in Kenyan mainstream media stations

Otieno's departure comes at a time when mainstream media is undertaking changes to cope with the digital revolution.

The change has seen Standard Media Group and Nation Media Group send home a number of their journalists and other staff in a bid to stay afloat in business.

At Nation, experienced journalists Mark Masai and Dennis Okari were shown the door in firings that sought to reduce the media house's newsroom.

The two journalists have since shifted and are now practising their ventures online under a brand dubbed 'The Social Newsroom'.

Dennis Okari and Mark Masai's Social Newsroom team Pulse Live Kenya

Standard, on the other hand, has been the worst hit as its top talents have existed for other opportunities.