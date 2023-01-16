ADVERTISEMENT
Another top Standard Group journalist quits

Amos Robi

The exit comes at a time when the Mombasa Road-based media house is reported to be undergoing financial turbulence

KTN News Studio.
Seasoned KTN News education journalist Mwalimu Frank Otieno has resigned from the Standard Group-owned media station.

Frank Otieno has been the host of the show 'Dau La Elimu' and has been under the Mombasa Road-based media house for 15 years, serving in different capacities.

The Moi University graduate began his career as a teacher and had taught in several schools before he joined KTN.

He started as a reporter and later took up a role as editor and eventually a bureau chief in charge of six regions in Nyanza.

Otieno exists KTN as the manager in charge of the Newspaper in Education programme (NiE).

Mwalimu Frank Otieno
NTV unveils new anchor days after sacking Mark Masai in ongoing restructuring

Otieno's departure comes at a time when mainstream media is undertaking changes to cope with the digital revolution.

The change has seen Standard Media Group and Nation Media Group send home a number of their journalists and other staff in a bid to stay afloat in business.

At Nation, experienced journalists Mark Masai and Dennis Okari were shown the door in firings that sought to reduce the media house's newsroom.

The two journalists have since shifted and are now practising their ventures online under a brand dubbed 'The Social Newsroom'.

Dennis Okari and Mark Masai's Social Newsroom team
Standard, on the other hand, has been the worst hit as its top talents have existed for other opportunities.

Among top journalists that have existed KTN include Dr Mercy Korir, Duncan Khaemba, Lofty Matambo, Nicholas Wambua, Fridah Mwaka, Janet Chapia, Ibrahim Karanja and Brian Obuya.

