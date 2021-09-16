Raptors President surprises Jeff Koinange with a Sh27,000 customised gift [Video]

Towards the end of the interview on Wednesday, September 15, Ujiri pulled out a custom made sports jersey he had hidden behind his pillow and gave it to Jeff.

The Toronto Raptor jersey was custom-made with the name Koinange printed at the back.

According to the official NBA store, an Icon’s Edition jersey similar to the one the news anchor was gifted costs Sh27,498.

“I’m gonna sign you, you won’t do this job anymore, come play for the Raptors,” Ujiri joked as the two hugged.

“Did you hear that mom, I’m going to Toronto,” Jeff joined in the humour.

On June 13th in 2019, Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors and clinched their first NBA Championship in franchise history.

They are the first Canadian franchise to win the title in the history of the NBA.

The NBA executive was born to a Kenyan doctor Paula Grace and a Nigerian father, Michael Ujiri.

“My mother is from Machakos, it’s something many people don’t know. I never grew up in Kenya though. I was born in England and raised in Nigeria. My sister and I have Kenyan names while my other brother has his from Nigeria," he said in a past interview with Nation.

The Raptors president is now on a mission to build 100 basketball courts in Africa including Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

“We have to evolve. We have to be visionary…It is an obligation for me in sports…I cannot just sit in Toronto…I have to come to the continent and do the work, put up the basketball courts,” Ujiri said on JKLive.