Rev Lucy Natasha engaged to bae she's been seeing for 1 year [Photos]

Miriam Mwende

Congratulations to the happy couple

Nairobi Pastor Reverend Lucy Natasha engaged to bae she's been seeing for 1 year, Prophet Stanley Carmel
Nairobi Pastor Reverend Lucy Natasha engaged to bae she's been seeing for 1 year, Prophet Stanley Carmel

Popular Nairobi pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha has said yes to her boyfriend after he proposed at a church event.

Prophet Stanley Carmel got down on one knee to pop the question on Saturday evening at the event hosted by Rev Natasha.

Taking to her social media accounts, Rev Natasha posted: "I Said Yes!"

She'd follow up the post with more pleasantries, saying: "My Love Carmel may the rest of our life's journey together will be filled with God's grace, blessings, provisions, protection and guidance. We shall continue to serve God and bless humanity."

The news has been greeted with various congratulatory messages, especially from Kenyan Gospel entertainers.

emmykosgei Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌

muthoniwamukiri Congratulations hun 💖 💕

shiruwagpofficial👏👏❤️

nicahthequeen 👏👏👏👏

kabiwajesus Congratulations 🎉🍾

