Popular Nairobi pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha has said yes to her boyfriend after he proposed at a church event.
Rev Lucy Natasha engaged to bae she's been seeing for 1 year [Photos]
Congratulations to the happy couple
Prophet Stanley Carmel got down on one knee to pop the question on Saturday evening at the event hosted by Rev Natasha.
Taking to her social media accounts, Rev Natasha posted: "I Said Yes!"
She'd follow up the post with more pleasantries, saying: "My Love Carmel may the rest of our life's journey together will be filled with God's grace, blessings, provisions, protection and guidance. We shall continue to serve God and bless humanity."
The news has been greeted with various congratulatory messages, especially from Kenyan Gospel entertainers.
emmykosgei Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌
muthoniwamukiri Congratulations hun 💖 💕
nicahthequeen 👏👏👏👏
kabiwajesus Congratulations 🎉🍾
