Reverend Victor Githu resurfaces in the U.S. after long hiatus

Victor, who is known for preaching with authority, is currently in Minnesota after being invited by a group of Christians to spread the gospel.

Victor updated his Facebook page with his whereabouts, and Kenyans did not fail to react to how much he has grown, considering it had been a while since his preaching videos were seen.

In the first video, Victor sings and preaches for one minute, encouraging his followers to turn towards Christ even when facing difficulties in life.

Victor then uploaded another video with a group of Christians, and that is when people discovered that he was abroad, after he was introduced by one of the teenagers who is obviously a citizen of the USA.

The Reverend was given an opportunity to preach and he touched on success, stating that success usually takes time, but God is the one who initiates good things, and that no one can say no when it's your time to shine.

Social media reactions

Victor Githu has been criticized by Kenyans online on several occasions for his preaching style and English proficiency.

However, he has remained committed to spreading the gospel and is now in the US. Here are some of the comments from Kenyans upon learning that Victor is abroad:

Myrna Saul I feel so happy. Tell them back home that we are keeping you all here, hahaha, yes tell them. Thank you Lord.

djshiti_comedian Apart from any other negative thing we might see in him. He is very very Brilliant.

okellomax He’s so well spoken am actually surprised, nimeshinda nikimjua na memes but that there is Gaaaad’s work my people.

leg.endary_me Una tweng hadi ukipeana sermon.

chris.benofficial Ata atweng hatuwezi sahau Arise and shine.

Nginda Turenda Thairu Wangendo Victor hiyo kizungu imekuwa mingi sana,hatujazoea.

