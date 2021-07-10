Nelly Oaks celebrated his birthday this past Wednesday, July 7th and received a heart warming message from the CEO of Akothee Safaris.

Terming her his best friend, Nelly said he was grateful for the birthday surprise from Akothee who was in Rongo but took time to jet him to Watamu to celebrate with him.

“Thank you for the birthday surprise @akotheesafaris . Birthday gateway thank you my best friend, The Queen of The Globe @akotheekenya @officialkenyaairways #dundana22bet,” read his message.

Rongo to Watamu- Akothee surprises ex-manager with a Surprise Birthday Gateway Pulse Live Kenya

Rongo to Watamu- Akothee surprises ex-manager with a Surprise Birthday Gateway Pulse Live Kenya

Rongo to Watamu- Akothee surprises ex-manager with a Surprise Birthday Gateway Pulse Live Kenya

Rongo to Watamu- Akothee surprises ex-manager with a Surprise Birthday Gateway Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee’s Message

On her part, through Akothee Safaris, the mother of five thanked Nelly for managing her for 5 years adding that he needs a medal for it.

“....Keeping up with Esther Akoth Kokeyo for 5 years 🤔🤔🤣🤣, This guy needs a medol 🤔🤔 It's a birthday gate away With The King of my QueenDom @nellyoaks Happy Birthday Jakamagambo

@officialkenyaairways @akotheesafaris #birthdaygateaway,” wrote Akothee in a series of posts.

Happy Birthday

“HELP ME WISH @nellyoaks A HAPPY BIRTHDAY 💋💋💋 On this Day The king of my Queendom was born , King Hezekiah Nelson Oyugi Okuna is turning a year younger .

I will take this bold step to thank God for having brought you into my life , All the fan the journey ,the laughter's the dissapointments ,the pain and the satisfaction we endured together were all lessons of life 💪 I will never regret one day of having you in my life , I think most of the time ,I piss you off than you do to me King ,I know I am not a very easy person ,🤔 I hate some of my behaviors ( mrs perfectionist) angeyo ni ok an ngat maber ahinya ,kendo ok an ngat masani 🤣🤣🤣.)

TRANSLATION ! but you have stood by me always with all my rubbish” read part of Akothee’s birthday message.

Rongo to Watamu- Akothee surprises ex-manager with a Surprise Birthday Gateway Pulse Live Kenya

Rongo to Watamu- Akothee surprises ex-manager with a Surprise Birthday Gateway Pulse Live Kenya

Rongo to Watamu- Akothee surprises ex-manager with a Surprise Birthday Gateway Pulse Live Kenya