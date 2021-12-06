Rue Baby gushes over mother Akothee days after graduation [Photos]

In an update, a thankful Rue showered her mother with praises, describing her as a single mother who has fought many battles to ensure her children live a decent life.

“This day will forever be memorable to me my love @akotheekenya . As a single mother who has managed to raise her children well in this generation you deserve all the good things mama .. I am proud to make you proud . Congratulations on your second degree my love . Thank you for the opportunity to study and finish well. I love you @akotheekenya congratulations 🥰🥰🥰🥰,” wrote Rue Baby.

Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

Upon seeing the message Akothee replied; “I love you too my queen 😂”

In a separate post Rue wrote; “Mama we did it @akotheekenya . I know you aren't feeling well but this should Cheer your day .. mama I made you proud 🥰🥰🥰. One hot girl one hot degree 🔥🔥🔥congratulations Rue.baby,”.

On December 3rd, Akothee was over the moon as she attended her daughter's graduation at Strathmore University.

Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

Proud Mother

In a long post, the mother of five said that amidst her pain and hustle, her children have always made it easy for her, and at no one point has she been called to school over her children misbehaving.

The Abebo hit-maker added that being a single mother is not just a title, but a call to step up and own all the duties.

“Being a single mother is not a title nor disability 💪 It's a story of a successful journey of a mother stepping up to own all the duties for both parents including the missing one 💪 to provide all basics needs for her children and creat an environment condusive for healthy growth of a child💪 I look like a joker but off social media I got my stuff together,” said Akothee in part.

Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

The singer added that she is proud to have a second degree in her house, after Vesha Okello graduated last year.

Graduation Party

On December 11, Akothee will hold a lavish party aimed at celebrating Rue Baby’s graduation.