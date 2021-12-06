RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rue Baby gushes over mother Akothee days after graduation [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Akothee & Rue share lovely daughter-mother moments ahead of her planned graduation party

Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby
Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby

Model Dion Aggry Okello popularly known as Rue Baby is out here gushing over her mother Akothee, days after graduating from Strathmore University with a degree in International Relations.

Recommended articles

In an update, a thankful Rue showered her mother with praises, describing her as a single mother who has fought many battles to ensure her children live a decent life.

“This day will forever be memorable to me my love @akotheekenya . As a single mother who has managed to raise her children well in this generation you deserve all the good things mama .. I am proud to make you proud . Congratulations on your second degree my love . Thank you for the opportunity to study and finish well. I love you @akotheekenya congratulations 🥰🥰🥰🥰,” wrote Rue Baby.

Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby
Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

Upon seeing the message Akothee replied; “I love you too my queen 😂”

In a separate post Rue wrote; “Mama we did it @akotheekenya . I know you aren't feeling well but this should Cheer your day .. mama I made you proud 🥰🥰🥰. One hot girl one hot degree 🔥🔥🔥congratulations Rue.baby,”.

On December 3rd, Akothee was over the moon as she attended her daughter's graduation at Strathmore University.

Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby
Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

Proud Mother

In a long post, the mother of five said that amidst her pain and hustle, her children have always made it easy for her, and at no one point has she been called to school over her children misbehaving.

The Abebo hit-maker added that being a single mother is not just a title, but a call to step up and own all the duties.

“Being a single mother is not a title nor disability 💪 It's a story of a successful journey of a mother stepping up to own all the duties for both parents including the missing one 💪 to provide all basics needs for her children and creat an environment condusive for healthy growth of a child💪 I look like a joker but off social media I got my stuff together,” said Akothee in part.

Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby
Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby Akothee and Daughter Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

The singer added that she is proud to have a second degree in her house, after Vesha Okello graduated last year.

Graduation Party

On December 11, Akothee will hold a lavish party aimed at celebrating Rue Baby’s graduation.

“The president of single mothers invites you. 11th December it is. it's an all white affair in honor of my uterus .To celebrate @rue.baby in her first degree bachelor of international relations. Invites only. This time I will invite that relative who questioned if my children really go to school or just jumping with me in clubs. That one relative must come, plus you come witness my success @rue.baby made us proud,” she wrote.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Matata's Freddy Milanya & wife welcome bouncing baby boy named Sulwe [Photos]

Matata's Freddy Milanya & wife welcome bouncing baby boy named Sulwe [Photos]

Rue Baby gushes over mother Akothee days after graduation [Photos]

Rue Baby gushes over mother Akothee days after graduation [Photos]

New Kenyan music you should definitely listen to this week

New Kenyan music you should definitely listen to this week

Jabidii delivers electrifying performance of his new song in Ghana [VIDEO]

Jabidii delivers electrifying performance of his new song in Ghana [VIDEO]

I do not chase clout, clout chases me - Eric Omondi

I do not chase clout, clout chases me - Eric Omondi

Eugene Mbugua unveils new show, as 'Our Perfect Wedding' returns after 2 yrs [Photos]

Eugene Mbugua unveils new show, as 'Our Perfect Wedding' returns after 2 yrs [Photos]

Akothee’s message to Rue as she graduates, Jalang’o lectures Sh18K boy on Camera & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Akothee’s message to Rue as she graduates, Jalang’o lectures Sh18K boy on Camera & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kenya’s Warombosaji teams up with Konshens for 'Danger Dinji' remix, drops EP

Kenya’s Warombosaji teams up with Konshens for 'Danger Dinji' remix, drops EP

Rapper Steph Kapela goes after ‘Corazon’ as he drops new banger [Video]

Rapper Steph Kapela goes after ‘Corazon’ as he drops new banger [Video]

Trending

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Willy Paul, Bahati and Diana Marua

Akothee’s message to daughter Rue as she graduates from Strathmore Uni

Rue Baby and Akothee

Ini Edo welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Nollywood movie star Ini Edo [RaveMedia]