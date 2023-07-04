The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sheryl Gabriella gushes over viral 'Cute Nduthi Guy' during interview

Fabian Simiyu

Sheryl says 'Cute Nduthi Guy' is special to her

Sheryl Gabriella
Sheryl Gabriella

Content creator Sheryl Gabriella confirmed in an interview with Nicholas Kioko that she shares a special relationship with viral TikToker King Tizian famously known as 'Cute Nduthi Guy'.

Recommended articles

Gabriella stated that the connection she has with Tizian surpasses what she shares with fellow content creator Iam Kabugi.

However, she clarified that she cannot confirm if they are dating as they have not reached that stage in their relationship yet.

Sheryl Gabriella and Cute Nduthi Guy
Sheryl Gabriella and Cute Nduthi Guy Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Beyond romance: Secret behind Sheryl & Kabugi's on-screen chemistry

According to Gabriella, Tizian is a genuinely kind-hearted person, and he possesses the qualities that she typically seeks in a man.

She also added that she doesn't like being around mean people, especially if they are sharing the same living space.

However, she quickly changed her tone and mentioned that she is currently focusing on her flourishing career.

"If you have never noticed, ladies are usually distracted by love. We usually put all our focus on love when dating and that is why I'm focusing on my career at the moment," Gabriella said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sheryl Gabriella
Sheryl Gabriella Pulse Live Kenya

Despite Gabriella sharing a special bond with Tizian, she maintained that they might consider dating in the future once she achieves her current goals and aspirations.

King Tizian was present during Gabriella's interview and he revealed that their relationship was strained in the beginning before they managed to resolve their differences and streamline their connection.

According to Tizian, he encountered Gabriella in Nakuru during an Amapiano event, but she snubbed him despite the fact that they knew each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

They, however, had a phone conversation and decided to meet the following day. It was during this meeting that Tizian realized Gabriella's vibrant personality and they instantly clicked while talking.

Sheryl Gabriella
Sheryl Gabriella Pulse Live Kenya

Gabriella clarified that she didn't intentionally snub him at the event. She explained that she couldn't leave her friends to spend time with him and acknowledged that Tizian had his own company to enjoy as well.

The rest is history, as the two have already collaborated on creating content together.

Tizian openly expressed his appreciation for Gabriella, emphasizing that he values her greatly due to her kind and compassionate nature.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Daddie Marto: Why I block attractive ladies on social media

Daddie Marto: Why I block attractive ladies on social media

Sheryl Gabriella gushes over viral 'Cute Nduthi Guy' during interview

Sheryl Gabriella gushes over viral 'Cute Nduthi Guy' during interview

How Mejja, Otile Brown & 8 other artists came up with their stage names

How Mejja, Otile Brown & 8 other artists came up with their stage names

Influencer Eli Mwenda undergoes surgery after being assaulted in Nairobi

Influencer Eli Mwenda undergoes surgery after being assaulted in Nairobi

Vera Sidika's witty response after 2mbili mocked her singing talent

Vera Sidika's witty response after 2mbili mocked her singing talent

Trevor Ombija admits fiancée confronted him for sharing son's image online

Trevor Ombija admits fiancée confronted him for sharing son's image online

Nameless, Khaligraph Jones bring Blankets & Wine to a standstill [Photos]

Nameless, Khaligraph Jones bring Blankets & Wine to a standstill [Photos]

Daddy Owen breaks down how he made Sh1M weekly during his peak days

Daddy Owen breaks down how he made Sh1M weekly during his peak days

Nameless narrates how he cheekily used bank's landline to freestyle on radio

Nameless narrates how he cheekily used bank's landline to freestyle on radio

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dauda Kavuma says he and the Ghetto Kids were shortchanged in the Unforgettable music video

We got only $1000: How Ghetto Kids lost out in ‘Unforgettable’ video

Willis Raburu poses for a photo

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Zari and Shakib

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south