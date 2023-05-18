The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Beyond romance: Secret behind Sheryl & Kabugi's on-screen chemistry

Lynet Okumu

In just a year's time, Sheryl and Kabugi have demonstrated their remarkable talent for crafting content that will endure far into the future

Content creators Kabugi & Shery Gabriel
Content creators Kabugi & Shery Gabriel

In the world of content creation, there are countless dynamic duos that captivate audiences with their entertaining skits and infectious chemistry.

Recommended articles

Among these sensations are Sheryl Gabriella and Iam Kabugi, who have garnered a massive following with their collaborative content.

However, despite their on-screen connection, the pair recently revealed that their relationship extends only to their professional lives.

Content creators Kabugi & Sheryl Gabriella
Content creators Kabugi & Sheryl Gabriella Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In a video uploaded to their YouTube channel on Wednesday, Sheryl and Kabugi set the record straight, denying any romantic involvement between them.

“As Kabugi and Sheryl we have never dated, or been a couple. We have been executing our characters so well that you guys think there is more but there is none,” Sheryl explained.

They emphasized that they have always been business partners, and their apparent chemistry is a testament to the commitment to their respective roles.

Content creators Kabugi & Sheryl Gabriella
Content creators Kabugi & Sheryl Gabriella Pulse Live Kenya

Sheryl expressed that their on-screen performances have been so convincing that fans often mistake their connection for something more intimate.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further disclosed that she is currently single and focusing on her personal life and content creation.

Kabugi emphasized his dedication to keeping his private life away from the public eye, stating that if he were to share details about his personal relationships, it would only be with mutual agreement.

“I am a comedian and you will never see my private life out there. If I will ever bring my private life out there then know we shall have agreed on it,” Kabugi said.

Content creators Kabugi & Sheryl Gabriella
Content creators Kabugi & Sheryl Gabriella Pulse Live Kenya

Kabugi, an actor and voice-over artist hailing from Nakuru, gained widespread recognition when a video of his complex sheng interpretation of former President Uhuru Kenyatta's speech went viral during the Madaraka Day celebrations last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

While discussing the video, Kabugi revealed that he had known Sheryl for some time before their collaboration.

Although they had planned to work together, they had only met face-to-face a week before the video's release.

Content creators Kabugi & Sheryl Gabriella
Content creators Kabugi & Sheryl Gabriella Pulse Live Kenya

Despite this relatively brief acquaintance, Kabugi acknowledged the remarkable on-screen chemistry they share.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Abel Mutua disposes of his Mercedes Benz E250 for new upgrade [Video]

Abel Mutua disposes of his Mercedes Benz E250 for new upgrade [Video]

Beyond romance: Secret behind Sheryl & Kabugi's on-screen chemistry

Beyond romance: Secret behind Sheryl & Kabugi's on-screen chemistry

Mike Sonko celebrates his adopted son's new milestone

Mike Sonko celebrates his adopted son's new milestone

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Details of Hassan Mugambi's two-day wedding ceremony

Details of Hassan Mugambi's two-day wedding ceremony

Fareed Khimani to host The Real Housewives of Nairobi reunion

Fareed Khimani to host The Real Housewives of Nairobi reunion

Octopizzo calls out Ruto, here is why

Octopizzo calls out Ruto, here is why

I might soon join politics - Rapper Navio

I might soon join politics - Rapper Navio

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Freshly Mwamburi and Sharon Zey who acted as Stella in Freshly's song, 'Stella Wangu'

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Kenyan comedian and actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

Kiddo (left) and Thee Pluto

Inside the life of 21 year old millionaire who bought Thee Pluto's Prado

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split