Beyond romance: Secret behind Sheryl & Kabugi's on-screen chemistry

Among these sensations are Sheryl Gabriella and Iam Kabugi, who have garnered a massive following with their collaborative content.

However, despite their on-screen connection, the pair recently revealed that their relationship extends only to their professional lives.

In a video uploaded to their YouTube channel on Wednesday, Sheryl and Kabugi set the record straight, denying any romantic involvement between them.

“As Kabugi and Sheryl we have never dated, or been a couple. We have been executing our characters so well that you guys think there is more but there is none,” Sheryl explained.

They emphasized that they have always been business partners, and their apparent chemistry is a testament to the commitment to their respective roles.

Sheryl expressed that their on-screen performances have been so convincing that fans often mistake their connection for something more intimate.

She further disclosed that she is currently single and focusing on her personal life and content creation.

Kabugi emphasized his dedication to keeping his private life away from the public eye, stating that if he were to share details about his personal relationships, it would only be with mutual agreement.

“I am a comedian and you will never see my private life out there. If I will ever bring my private life out there then know we shall have agreed on it,” Kabugi said.

Kabugi, an actor and voice-over artist hailing from Nakuru, gained widespread recognition when a video of his complex sheng interpretation of former President Uhuru Kenyatta's speech went viral during the Madaraka Day celebrations last year.

While discussing the video, Kabugi revealed that he had known Sheryl for some time before their collaboration.

Although they had planned to work together, they had only met face-to-face a week before the video's release.

