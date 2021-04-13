Legendary singer David Mathenge aka Nameless has lost his verified Instagram account that enjoys a following of over 1.2 Million to hackers.

The announcement was made public by his wife Wahu Kagwi who mentioned that they were trying everything possible to get the account back.

“Hey fam. NAMELESS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT HAS BEEN HACKED.

We are working to resolve the issue but for now please disregard any posts coming from Nameless Kenya account” shared Wahu.

Since taking control of Nameless’s account, hackers have been posting football related content and in one of the posts have been accompanied with the Flag of Iraq.

Reactions

naturalhairkenya “Oh no 😢 Hope you recover it. Once you do, enable two factor authentication to keep your account safe. Pole”

i_am_giftedfay “Sorry. I hope he gets it back”

njenduedith “Sorry and shame on to those hackers”

nellie_setch “Hope you recover it soon”

mukami_lynn “Now who is that nkt 😢”

felystarzmabera “We want the account given back to the owner 😡😡”

In this day and age, Social media has become a very lucrative business especially to those with a huge following.

Celebrities are privileged to have millions of followers since people have their noses poked in their lives, wanting to know every move they make and their lifestyle. Big numbers on social media help them get endorsements and advertising, something that generates them lots of money.

So when such accounts are hacked, celebrities are usually left in deep losses and mourning.